SPECIAL EVENTS
Today-Tuesday
• Imagine Your Story, Lawrence County Public Library online; Children from kindergarten to seventh grade are eligible to register online and earn prizes during the month of July. Registration and reading logs may be completed by visiting https://lawrencecpl.readsquared.com. If you are unable to register online, please sign-up at the library. We are opening the program to Young Adults and Adults this year. Animal Tales will be our featured online presentation on July 28. We are working on lining up people to present or read stories via FaceBook Live throughout the month. Please visit our FaceBook page for details as we progress through the month.
Today-Aug. 31
• ScienceTellers presents “Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress,” 2 p.m.; This virtual event is part of the Decatur Public Library’s Summer Reads program. ScienceTellers provides children and adult experimental science fun through the art of storytelling. See science experiments with Dry Ice, fog, bubbles, flying rockets and more. You can access the event from myDPL.org until Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
• Summer Lunch Program, Moulton First United Methodist Church offering free meals to children at McKelvey Park, 11:30 a.m.-noon, 13550 Court St., Moulton, and at the Splash Pad, 12:10-12:30 p.m., College St., Moulton.
Tuesday
• Virtual Program with Animal Tales, 8 a.m.; Meet animal ambassadors and learn all about where they live. This virtual program can be found on Decatur Public Library’s Youtube channel, www.youtube.com/decaturlib for 12 hours only. www.myDPL.org/SummerReads.
• Virtual Program with Ranger Daphne from Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, 10:30 a.m.; Learn about local wildlife in this fun and educational video. Check Decatur Public Library’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/decaturlib, to see this event. This video will remain on our Youtube channel after the Summer Reads program ends. www.myDPL.org/SummerReads.
• Virtual Story Times with Mrs. Mary and Mrs. Anna, Decatur Public Library YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/decaturlib. The Story Times are posting at 8 a.m. each Tuesday in July. Once posted, the videos will remain on our YouTube channel until the Summer Reads program ends on July 28. You can earn points on the READsquared platform we are using to host and track our virtual Summer Reads program this year for watching the videos and entering the secret code word in READsquared. www.myDPL.org/SummerReads.
CLASSES
Friday
Seniors Safe at Home Zoom Series. The Successful Aging Initiative presents a monthly series for senior adults. The series is set to empower seniors with the knowledge they need to live successfully in their own homes. 10 a.m.; July 24: Disaster Preparedness; Aug. 28: Fitness and Hydration; Sept. 25: Senior Healthcare Planning; Oct. 23: Prescription Drug Abuse; Nov. 20: Fraud and Scam Prevention; Dec. 11: Managing Holiday Stress. Registration required at www.aces.edu/go/SeniorSeminars. Zoom Meeting ID will be supplied after registration. 334-270-4133 or bixlekr@aces.edu
Wednesdays in July
• 4-H Virtual Robotics Camp. Alabama 4-H at Alabama A&M University is hosting a Virtual Robotics Camp July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 from 1-2 p.m. via Zoom. This camp is best suited for ages 10-13. Participants will learn about block coding and will then use block coding to program a virtual robot. To participate in the camp, students will need a laptop or tablet and internet connection. Registration is required. Register online: www.aces.edu/go/VirtualRoboticsCamp. The Zoom link and other information will be provided after registration.
