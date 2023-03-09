The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Saturday
• Music with Joe, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class, 6-7 p.m.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today-April 15
• Free tax return preparation and filing. The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Athens is sponsoring the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (V.I.T.A.) through the Decatur, Athens-Limestone and Ardmore public libraries. Appointments only. No walk-ins. For appointment call RSVP office, 256-232-7207. Taking phone calls for appointments Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. only. Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Athens Limestone Public Library, 603 South Jefferson St. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. during the month of February. March and April: Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Appointments can be made at Ardmore Public Library by calling 931-427-4883. Please go by the library and pickup an interview form before your appointment and complete at home to save time in preparation of your return. Bring: for married filing joint, both spouses must be present; government-issued photo ID for you and spouse (if married) and Social Security Cards and birth dates for all dependents; a copy of last year’s federal and state tax return, if available; all forms W-2 and 1099; forms 1095-A, (ACA Statement); information for other income; information for all deductions (including charitable contributions); proof of checking account information and bank’s routing number; total paid to day care provider and their tax ID number. For additional information please call RSVP office, 256-232-7207.
Friday-Saturday
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Monday-Friday
• Spring Break Family Fun, Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/
Wednesday
• The Decatur Civitan Club meeting, noon, Canton House Restaurant, 609 14th St. S.E., Decatur. Visitors are welcome. Jeff Sharp will speak about Everyday Sunshine Thrift Store. He and his wife, Andrea Sharp, opened the store in September, 2022 to provide jobs and socialization opportunities for individuals with special needs. Club members are reminded that the deadline for turning in onion orders is April 15. Please call President Kathy Clark at 256-476-3639 for more information.
March 16
• Film: Rent, Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. ci.ovationtix.com/36147 or 356-350-1745.
March 19
• Public health screening event, 9 a.m.-noon, Turner-Surles Community Resource Center, 702 Sycamore St NW, Decatur. Community Action's Senior Companion Program is hosting the event. Alabama A&M University will have their Mobile Medical Unit parked outside and there will be a number of vendors inside. There will be door prizes, but you must be present to win.
March 20
• Jim Phillips will present a program on Lost Treasures of Alabama, 5-7 p.m., William Bradford Huie Library of Hartselle, 152 Sparkman St. N.W. Phillips will have a display of antebellum coins, paper currency and other artifacts he has acquired over the years. He will discuss how to research, locate and legally acquire such treasures that can have significant historical and monetary value. Michelle Blaylock, 256-773-9880.
March 21-25
• Shrek the Musical, Hartselle High School, 1000 Bethel Road N.E. Presented by Hartselle Drama, the umbrella program for all theater programs at Hartselle Jr. High and High School. Tickets are available for purchase on MySchoolBucks or by contacting Lisa King at lisa.king@hartselletigers.org or 256-612-1208.
Classes
March 13-17
Cook Museum
• Robotics Spring Break Multi-Day Camp, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Age groups 5-7, 8-9 and 10-12. Register at the Guest Services desk in the museum lobby or call 256-898-6312 during business hours.
March 18
Carnegie Visual Arts Center
• Illuminated Initials Gold Gilding Workshop with Timothy Joe, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. Learn how to create elegantly illuminated initials using real 23ct gold leaf as you would see in ancient manuscripts. Artist and instructor, Timothy M. Joe, will show you how to create unique illuminated letters with professional-grade gilding supplies. Timothy will provide initials in Versals Decorative font for the students to gild in goal and watercolors to add accent colors. All supplies will be provided. Space is limited. Ages 17+. Cost: $120. Register at app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/CarnegieVisualArtsCenter/TimothyJoe.html
BINGO
Saturday
• American Legion, Morgan County Post No. 15, 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m., 2607 U.S. 31 S. (across from Such n Such Burgers and Tacos), Decatur. All rules of Morgan County Post 15 Bingo Operation will be adhered to. No outside food or drinks is permitted.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge; door opens at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m., 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur. No outside food or drinks. 256-318-5670.
