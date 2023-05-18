The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Saturday
• Music with Joe, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class, 6-7 p.m.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Friday
• Fee-waived pet adoption, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Decatur Animal Services, 300 A Beltline Road S.W., Decatur. Bank Independent is sponsoring the event and is covering adoption fees. Some exceptions may apply, while funding is available. Animals available for adoption can be viewed on the shelter’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/DecaturAnimal.
Friday-Saturday
• Audition: Green Day's American Idiot, noon-5 p.m.; Call backs: Monday, 2-7 p.m.; The Alabama Center for the Arts — Music & Theatre Building, 133 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Auditions will be comprised of three parts: Singing — Prepare a one-minute selection in style from the show. You are asked to bring an accompaniment track for your singing audition. Cold Read Sides — These will be distributed at the audition. Dance — You may be asked to learn a brief routine with our choreographer. Cast Requirements: We are looking for men and women of all ages who are needed for this production to play a variety of roles. Non-traditional casting is to be expected based on potential pool of actors and casting is open to everyone including students of Athens State University, Calhoun Community College or other schools and is also open to all community actors and performers. Production dates: July 13-16. 256-260-4293.
Saturday
• Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 8 a.m.-noon, Athens Middle School parking lot (between the stadium and middle school building), 100 U.S. Highway 31, Athens. KALB, 256-233-8000 or KALBCares@gmail.com.
• World Bee Day, 10 a.m.-noon, Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. Come to the Cook Museum to learn more about bees by using microscopes to get up close and personal with bee specimens. The museum’s staff will share information about pollinator species and will have handouts to help you make your own bee condo at home. Pollinators & Their Homes: 10 a.m.-noon; Microscope Discovery Stations: 10 a.m.-noon; Helpful Honey Bees! Science on the Spot: 12:30 p.m.; Bee Hive Reintroduction Video: all day. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
• Historic event, 10 a.m., Mooresville Brick Church, Mooresville. Reverend Cody Gilliam of the Belle Mina Methodist Church will present two recently discovered engraved silver offering plates to the Robert Donnell House in Athens for permanent display. The plates were used in the 1800s by Reverend Robert Donnell and the Cumberland Presbyterian Church while it was located in the Mooresville Brick Church. There will be a joint service plus brief history lesson with leaders of local Methodist churches, Cumberland Presbyterian churches and representatives of the Donnell House Museum. The collection plates will be passed one final time to benefit the Athens-Limestone Ministerial Association’s project to build a battered women’s and children’s shelter. After the presentation of the plates, a reception with light refreshments will be held at the nearby Belle Mina Methodist Church. This event is open and free to the public. 256-509-3940.
May 27-28
• Alabama Jubilee Hot-Air Balloon Classic, Point Mallard Park. For information and a schedule of events, visit www.alabamajubilee.net.
May 31
• Bad Kitty Book Club at Decatur Public Library, 2 p.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. School-aged kids are invited to this book club featuring Nick Bruel’s famous book series star: Bad Kitty. We’ll talk about the books and do an activity that relates to the series. Meets in the Community Room. All are welcome. 256-353-2993.
June 2-3
• Falkville Town Wide Yard Sale, 7 a.m.; two ways to register: Town Hall and Falkville.org.
June 8
• The MCEDA Golf Tournament, Point Mallard Golf Course, Lunch, 11:30 a.m.; the tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m., 2600 Point Mallard Drive S.E., Decatur. If you would like to participate but have not yet registered, please register your company’s four man team for this event. We are looking forward to a fun and enjoyable afternoon at Point Mallard. Please note that the registration cost is cost per team not cost per individual. 256-353-1213. www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-mceda-golf-tournament-tickets-579290161467.
June 9
• 2023 Industrial Safety Options (ISO) Vendor EXPO, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., NAFECO, 1515 W. Moulton St., Decatur. This event will bring key manufacturers who serve the Industrial Safety markets, allowing attendees to see new products and discuss their unique needs directly with the manufacturers. www.google.com/url?q=https://nafeco.com/Safety/Expo&source=gmail-imap&ust=1684422801000000&usg=AOvVaw15YeToK4sDAm5HATYbA2hM
June 10
• Readers and Writers Jubilee, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. An all-day celebration of books and reading. The day will include workshops and panels for readers and writers starting at 10:15 a.m., led by published authors. There will be 23 authors taking part in the meet and greet during the day. Books will be available for purchase from the authors and Brown Books and More during the event. The featured speaker will be USA Today Bestselling Author and NAACP Image Nominee Beverly Jenkins. Complete details are available at www.myDPL.org/jubilee. All panels, workshops, and the featured speaker program are free and open to the public. Seating is limited. For information or questions call the Marketing and Outreach office at 256-340-5780.
June 14
• Morgan County Master Gardeners' Lunch & Learn program, noon, the Aquadome, 1202 Fifth Ave. N.W., Decatur. The program will feature Jared Carter from the Alabama Mountains, Rivers, Valleys Council with Developing North Alabama Recreation. Their mission is to improve the quality of life by protecting the natural resources of our area. He will also share about the Alabama Scenic River Trail. Bring your friends, your lunch and enjoy an hour with us. The program is open to the public at no charge.
EXHIBITS
Tuesdays-Saturdays
• Embracing Art XXI exhibit, Tuesday thru Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. Featuring local amateur and professional artists. 256-341-0562.
Classes
Today
• Watercolor class with Jessica Emrick, 5:30 p.m., 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. Jessica is one of our artists in the current exhibit. You will complete an 8×10 painting and supplies will be provided. The cost of the class is $35. She will also be serving tea in her signature cups. Register at https://t.e2ma.net/click/j5kfii/nkzvxje/futz1mb.
Saturday
• Ceramic artist Cat Posey speaking, noon, Somerville Public Library, 192 Broad St., Somerville. Posey will talk about her Raku artwork in conjunction with the featured exhibit, Wabi-Sabi. The virtual limitless possibilities of clay allow her to embrace the elements of surprise and discovery. In her sculptural work she aims to capture the inherent spirit of the horse in motion and the emotions of animals. Library, 256-778-9779.
Sunday
• Pickle ball, 1 p.m., Austin Junior High pickleball courts, Decatur. Paddles and pickleballs provided. Classes usually last one hour. Check Decatur Pickleball on Facebook.
Mondays and Wednesdays
• Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St., Decatur. Cost is $8. All levels of experience are welcome. Bring your mat and water bottle and arrive a few minutes early and ready to begin promptly at 5:30.
May 31
• Newspaper Research Basics, 2 p.m.–4 p.m., 504 Cherry St. N.E. This class will introduce students to using Decatur Public Library’s NewsBank and NewspaperArchive databases. Students will learn how to search, save, and print newspaper articles from the two online sources. Participants will need to have a valid full use library card and should have mastered basic computer skills before signing up for this course. Registration is required for this course and space is limited. To register, call the Public Services Desk at Decatur Public Library, 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 108.
BINGO
Saturday
• American Legion, Morgan County Post No. 15, 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m., 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S. (across from Such n Such Burgers and Tacos), Decatur. All rules of Morgan County Post 15 Bingo Operation will be adhered to. No outside food or drinks is permitted.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge; door opens at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m., 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur. No outside food or drinks. 256-318-5670.
