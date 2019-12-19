The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Friday night weekly dance with Southern Pride Country Band, 6:30-9 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 15, 2607 U.S. Highway 31, Decatur. $5 cover charge. Public is welcome. No smoking or alcohol.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from The Country Editions Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. Birthday finger food night. Please bring a finger food. 256-353-4362.
Dec. 31
• New Years Eve Party with music from The Country Editions Band, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Please bring a finger food. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• “I Survived … Book Club,” 4 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; School-aged kids are invited to this book club based on the historical fiction book series I Survived by Lauren Tarshis. This month’s book will be I Survived the Attack of the Grizzlies, 1967. There will be limited copies of the book available at the Youth Services desk while supplies last. The book club will meet in the Story Hour Room of the Youth Services Department. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
• Story Time with Elsa, 2 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; All children are invited to this free story time with Queen Elsa in the Youth Services department. There will be a craft and a snack. Elsa appears courtesy of Magical Memories AL. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
Friday
• Happy Birthday, Alabama! Scavenger Hunt, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. In celebration of Alabama becoming the nation’s 22nd state on Dec. 14, 1819, kids of all ages are invited to stop by the Youth Services department to complete a scavenger hunt all about the state of Alabama. Answers to trivia questions will be spread throughout the department. This is a free program. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
Saturday
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
Monday
• Women Inspiring Women, 6-8 p.m., Kaleidoscoops, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur. Janet Viers, director, 256-642-6445.
Tuesday
• Holy Eucharist with Children's Christmas Eve Pageant, 5 p.m.; Choral Prelude, 10:30 p.m., and Holy Eucharist, 11 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 202 Gordon Drive S.E.
• Girl Talk Today, 6-7:30 p.m., Kaleidoscoops, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur. For ages 10 to 18. Janet Viers, director, 256-642-6445.
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
Wednesday
• Holy Eucharist, 10 a.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 202 Gordon Drive S.E.
CLASSES
• Free genealogy classes are held at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on the first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 117. www.myDPL.org/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University-Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
