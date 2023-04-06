The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Saturday
• Music with Joe, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class, 6-7 p.m.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• Stories in the Store, 9:30 a.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free. We will read a couple of stories and children will be able to take an active role in the storytelling. Come early to choose your favorite stool. Story time will begin outside of the Museum Store. Admissions to the Exhibits is not included.
• Spring Break Craft & Coloring Series, 1-3 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. Stop by the Cook Museum for different children’s craft and coloring activities on select dates during spring break.
Today-Friday
• Egg-citing Insects, at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. Visit the Wonderful World of Insects Exhibit to get an up-close view of a variety of insect eggs and learn what makes them so egg-citing.
Today-April 15
• Egg-cellent Egg Hunt, Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. Explore the Exhibits to find different types of eggs and animals that belong together.
• The Decatur Civitan Club is taking orders for its annual Vidalia Onion sale. The pre-sale is on until April 15. The onions will arrive for distribution the second week in May. They are sold in 10-pound bags for $12. Proceeds will fund projects supporting persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Morgan County. The Decatur Civitan Club partners with the Therapeutic Division of Parks and Recreation to help provide special community events for residents of group homes in Morgan County. If you would like to help persons in your local community by purchasing Vidalia onions from us, call Ed Higdon at 256-565-5207 to place your order.
• The Athens Ladies Civitan Club (ALCC) has opened its annual Vidalia Onion sale and will be accepting orders until April 15. The price is $12 for 10 pounds. The freshly harvested onions will be delivered directly from a Georgia farm the first or second week of May. For information or to order, call Carolyn Stair at 256-658-1985. Orders may also be placed with any Athens Ladies Civitan Club member or by mailing a check payable to Athens Ladies Civitan Club to ALCC, P.O. Box 1814, Athens, AL 35612. Include name, address and phone as well as number of bags ordered. The fundraiser supports the club’s efforts to improve the lives of children and adults with developmental disabilities in Athens and Limestone County.
• Free tax return preparation and filing. The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Athens is sponsoring the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (V.I.T.A.) through the Decatur, Athens-Limestone and Ardmore public libraries. Appointments only. No walk-ins. For appointment call RSVP office, 256-232-7207. Taking phone calls for appointments Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. only. Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Athens Limestone Public Library, 603 South Jefferson St. March and April: Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Appointments can be made at Ardmore Public Library by calling 931-427-4883. Please go by the library and pickup an interview form before your appointment and complete at home to save time in preparation of your return. Bring: for married filing joint, both spouses must be present; government-issued photo ID for you and spouse (if married) and Social Security Cards and birth dates for all dependents; a copy of last year’s federal and state tax return, if available; all forms W-2 and 1099; forms 1095-A, (ACA Statement); information for other income; information for all deductions (including charitable contributions); proof of checking account information and bank’s routing number; total paid to day care provider and their tax ID number. For additional information please call RSVP office, 256-232-7207.
Saturday
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
• Free Guided Walking Tours of Historic Decatur. Locals and visitors are invited to take part in a casual stroll winding through Decatur. Organized by Decatur Morgan County Tourism and the Morgan County Historical Society, each tour features a different route, theme and tour guide and begins at 10 a.m., lasting approximately one hour. April 8: History of Bank Street, led by local historian Phil Wirey. The tour begins at the Old State Bank, located at 925 Bank St. N.E. April 15: People and Places in Old Town Decatur, led by Dr. Wylheme Ragland. The tour begins at Turner-Surles Community Center, located at the corner of Vine and Sycamore streets. April 22: Historic Residential Architecture in Old Decatur, led by Dr. Caroline Swope, historic preservation specialist for the city of Decatur. The tour begins at Frazier Park, located at 309 Cherry St. N.E. April 29: Garden Tour, led by the Historic Decatur Association. The tour begins at Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 801 Jackson St. S.E. All tours are free, family-friendly and involve easy walking. Reservations are not required, and tours are held rain or shine. Suzanne Langdon, Decatur Parks and Recreation, 256-280-1666.
April 13
• Captain Underpants Book Club, 4 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Free program. Elementary-aged kids are invited to this book club featuring one of Dav Pilkey’s best characters: Captain Underpants. We’ll talk about the books and do an activity that relates to the book. All are welcome. Meets in the Community Room. 256-353-2993.
April 14-16
• Evil Cheez Productions: Joey Harte Says Goodbye, by Wayne Miller; April 14, 7 p.m., April 15, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., April 16, 2 p.m.; Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. Tickets: $15. To purchase, call 256-341-0562 or email admin@carnegiearts.org.
April 15
• Plant Sale, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Limestone County Master Gardeners greenhouse behind Athens Middle School, U.S. Highway 31, Athens. Perennials, annuals, shrubs and vegetable plants. Silent auction, craft and food vendors, kids table and more. mastergardeners-limestonecountyalabama.org/
April 15-16
• Morgan County's Giant Annual Plant Sale, April 15 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and April 16 from noon-4 p.m., Point Mallard Pavilion (old outdoor ice rink). Wide variety of plants from the usual to the exotic will be available. Cash and checks accepted. Only service animals are allowed. www.morgancountymga.org; like us on Facebook: Morgan County Master Gardeners Association.
April 16
• Decatur Music Club program, 2 p.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 3809 Spring Ave, S.W., Decatur. The program will feature the winners of the Scholarship Auditions. Everyone is welcome to come support our young musicians. Barbara Pettey, 256-355-7382.
April 18
• Holocaust Remembrance Day, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., McCandless Hall on the campus of Athens State University. The Curtis Coleman Center for Religion Leadership and Culture in partnership with our Jewish neighbors, in somber reflection, honors the memory of the survivors and the six-million victims of Nazi persecution, while raising an awareness and educating our community for the prevention of future genocides. This is a free event and is open to the public. www.facebook.com/Athens-State-University-Religious-Studies-Program-171509616665641/
April 25
• Poetry Story Time for Kids, 10 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Local author Tamara Moody will share stories with reading, singing and rhymes. We’ll also have rhyming activities. Tamara is the author of inspirational books of poetry and more for children. The event will be held in the Youth Services room. All are welcome to this free program. 256-353-2993.
April 27
• LEGO® Hour at DPL, 4 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Kids are invited to come to the Community Room for LEGO® Hour and build something with our LEGO® bricks. We’ll have a challenge to inspire you or just build your own thing. For children of all ages. All are welcome to this free program. 256-353-2993.
April 29-30
• Evil Cheez Productions: Joey Harte Says Goodbye, by Wayne Miller; April 29, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., April 30, 2 p.m.; The Jackson House, 119 College St., Moulton. Tickets: $15. To purchase call 256-310-1688.
May 5-7
• Evil Cheez Productions: Joey Harte Says Goodbye, by Wayne Miller; May 5, 2 p.m., May 6, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., May 7, 2 p.m., The Studio Theatre, Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment, 2211 Seminole Drive S.W., Huntsville. Tickets: $16. To purchase, call 256-536-0807, email info@theatrehsv.org, or visit THtix.com.
BINGO
Saturday
• American Legion, Morgan County Post No. 15, 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m., 2607 U.S. 31 S. (across from Such n Such Burgers and Tacos), Decatur. All rules of Morgan County Post 15 Bingo Operation will be adhered to. No outside food or drinks is permitted.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge; door opens at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m., 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur. No outside food or drinks. 256-318-5670.
