MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, 7-10 p.m., Vietnam Veterans of America, Gary L. Elmore Chapter, 17915 W. Elm St., Athens.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from The Country Editions Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. Halloween party. Please bring a finger food. 256-353-4362.
Oct. 31
• Halloween costume contest and dance, American Legion Post 15, 2607 U.S. Highway 31, Decatur. Southern Pride Country Band and dance starts at 6:30 p.m.; contest will be during the first break. Top three finishers will receive a cash prize.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• Used Book Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lawrence County Public Library, 401 College St., Moulton.
Friday
• Just a Cruise-In fundraiser, 4-8 p.m., American Legion Post 15, 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur. No entry fee. Proceeds going to provide financial support to the Morgan County Veterans Memorial located in Priceville. Sheree’ Brown, 256-654-4718 or Theresa Groves, 256-606-4414.
• Haiti Gala (A fundraiser to benefit the people of Haiti), 5-9 p.m., First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 16751 U.S. Highway 72, Rogersville. Dinner, live music, silent auction, marketplace. Come join our party as we celebrate and prepare for our 20th mission trip to Haiti. Free. Donations gratefully accepted.
Friday-Sunday
• "Beauty and the Beast Jr.," Oct. 25-26, 7 p.m., Oct. 27, 2 p.m.; Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts. Presented by Dream Weavers Children's Theatre. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors. dreamweaversct.com.
• Haunted Barn/Trail, Hartwood Estate, 1026 Main St. E., Hartselle. Friday, 7:30-10 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m.; Sunday 7:30-9 p.m., Halloween 7:30 p.m.-midnight; Tickets $10; Group discount available for 5 or more people. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Hartselle High School Cross Country/Track and Field. For more information check out Hartwood Estate on Facebook.
Saturday
• Decatur City Cemetery Tour, 10 a.m.; Join the Morgan County Historical Society and local historian Phil Wirey for a tour of the Decatur City Cemetery. Discover final resting places of our famous and infamous citizens. Meet at Caretaker's Building.
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
Sunday
• Free outdoor Concert with the Matt Prater Band, 4-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church revival building, 305 W. Washington St., Athens. A trunk or treat with games will be included for kids. Free popcorn and lemonade will be available. Donations will be accepted for the Full Tummy Project that feeds children on the weekends that are identified by the schools as food insecure.
• Women Inspiring Women, 6-8 p.m., Kaleidoscoops, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur. Janet Viers, director, 256-642-6445.
Tuesday
• Morgan County Health Department’s Drive Thru-Flu Clinic, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. (or until quantity is exhausted), 2901 Point Mallard Drive S.E (in front of Water Park.), Decatur. Flu vaccines are $5 or free with Medicare card present.
• Morgan County 4-H Horse Club, 6 p.m., Amy Wather's Farm, 524 Lockhart Road, Hartselle. Open to ages 9-18. You do not have to own a horse. Kenneth Gamble, 4-H regional extension agent-Morgan County, 256-476-6640 (cell) or 256-773-2459 (office).
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
Oct. 31
• “Autumn Antics Program presented by Mr. Porkpie," 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; All children are invited to this free, fun time. Immediately after the show, kids can trick-or-treat throughout the library, to show off their costumes and get candy from the library staff. After the trick-or-treat parade, return to the Youth Services department for craft time. 256- 353-2993 ext. 122.
• “Decatur Public Library presents Halloween Gothic Gala,” noon-8 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; Free fun for all ages all day. www.myDPL.org or call 256-353-2993 ext. 106.
Nov. 2
• Electronic Waste Recycling Days, 9 a.m.-noon, Hartselle Civic Center lower parking lot, 406 Nance Ford Road, Hartselle. Free hard drive destruction upon request. Allyson Shabel, ams0137@aces.edu or 256-612-6766.
• Home Ownership Maintenance and Education (H.O.M.E.) Seminar, 10 a.m.-noon, Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 16040 Alabama Highway 20, Hillsboro. The Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is partnering with the USDA Office of Rural Development to help area residents who are interested in becoming homeowners. Janie Bentley, Area Director, USDA Office of Rural Development, will conduct the seminar.
• Special Used Book Sale, 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Hosted by the Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library. 256-232-1233.
Nov. 9
• Electronic Waste Recycling Days, 9 a.m.-noon, Street and Environmental Services Complex, 1802 Central Parkway, Decatur. Free hard drive destruction upon request. Allyson Shabel, ams0137@aces.edu or 256-612-6766.
• U.S. Marine Corps 244th Birthday Ball, 5 p.m., social; 5:45 p.m., dinner; Doubletree by Hilton, 1101 Sixth Ave. N.E., Decatur. With special guest Michael Dean and Memphis. Tickets: $45 per person, $80 per couple. Must be pre-purchased by Nov. 1. No ticket sales at the door. Beth Tumbleson, 256-318-4134 (cell) or bethtumbleson@icloud.com. Make checks payable to Marine Corps League #1427, Mail to 4550 Arrowhead Drive S.E., Decatur, AL 35603.
Nov. 11
• 5th annual Field of Flags, 6:18 a.m., American Legion Post 15, 2607 Highway 31 S., Decatur. A Veterans Day tradition of displaying a Field of Flags honoring past, present, and future veterans will begin by placing the flags at sunrise (6:18 a.m.). Flags will be lowered at sunset (4:46 p.m.) with ceremony. The public is invited to sponsor a flag for $10 per flag. An application form can be found at the American Legion Post 15 or mailed or emailed to a sponsor by contacting Theresa Groves at 256-353-5501 or email tambbg@yahoo.com.
Nov. 12
• Open House, 3-6 p.m., Brookdale Cedar Springs Senior Living, 2505 Spring Ave., Decatur. Mayor Tab Bowling and the Chamber of Commerce will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Decatur residents and businesses are invited to attend.
Nov. 16
• Decatur Music Club will present The Decatur Youth Symphony Chamber Ensemble, 10 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 3809 Spring Ave., Decatur. Open to the public.
Nov. 21
• Morgan County Economic Development annual meeting, 5-6:30 p.m., Decatur Country Club. 256-353-1213.
EXHIBITS
Today-Oct. 26
• 38th annual quilt show, Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. The show has both old and new quilts, hand and machine stitched crafted by local artisans. A "Viewer’s Choice" competition will be held to award first, second and third place ribbons. The voting will be from Saturday until Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. Ribbons will be awarded on Oct. 21. Special awards will go to the top three "Pictorial" quilts, courtesy of the Ridling family in memory of Reta Ridling. The quilts will be on display in the main area of the library. Library hours are Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Phyllis Roberts, 256-353-2993 ext. 100 or proberts@myDPL.org.
Today-Dec. 7
• Children of Nature—Robert Cox, Dariana Dervis, & Kimberly Parker, Carnegie Visual Art Center, 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Special event: Friday, 6-7:30 p.m., member’s reception. Members are free and guests are $5. Cash bar and light appetizers served. Special event: Sunday, A Guided Autumn Hike with Wild South in the Bankhead National Forest, 1:00 p.m.; meet at the Wild South office, 552 Lawrence St., Moulton. Contact Janice Barrett at janice@wildsouth.org or 256-974-6166. Registration required before Sunday. Join Janice Barrett of Wild South on a free guided hike into one of Alabama’s most spectacular places, the Bankhead National Forest. 256-341-0562.
CLASSES
• Free genealogy classes are held at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on the first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 117. www.myDPL.org/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University-Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
