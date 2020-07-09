The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• Decatur Public Library will post a graduation video for the 2020 class of the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program to its Youtube channel, www.youtube.com/decaturlib, 10:30 a.m. The video will feature the children who completed their 1000 books this year. To learn more about this free early literacy program go to myDPL.org/1kbb4k.
• Aaron Raitiere, 7 p.m., Redstone Federal Credit Union Loft at the Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Sponsored by 3-GIS-Aaron Raitiere (Ray-Tee-Air) is a lyricist, performer, and visual artist from Central Kentucky. Raitiere is a recent Grammy nominee for his song “I’ll Never Love Again” performed by Lady Gaga in the movie “A Star is Born.” He has also successfully collaborated with artists such as Anderson East, Foy Vance, The Oak Ridge Boys, Robert Randolph, Whiskey Myers, Montgomery Gentry and Miranda Lambert.
Today and July 16
• Virtual Story Times with Special Guest Readers, 10:30 a.m. Check Decatur Public Library’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/decaturlib, to see special guests read books. July 9: Story time with Rapunzel, provided by Magical Memories, AL. July 16: Kerrie Hoffner, a professional storyteller will share the story of The Three Little Pigs. Once posted the videos will remain on the YouTube channel until the Summer Reads program ends on July 28. www.myDPL.org/SummerReads.
Today-Saturday
• 49th Annual Racking Horse Spring Celebration, 6 p.m., Morgan County Celebration Arena, 67 Horse Center Road (off Highway 67 East), Decatur. No admission will be charged at the door. Parking is $5 per person or $20 per carload at the gate. Children are invited to participate in the “stick horse” class at 6 p.m. on July 11. For the safety and well-being of attendees, exhibitors and competitors, the Racking Horse Breeders Association of America will be implementing COVID-19 precautionary measures. These include practicing social distancing and keeping a distance of 6 feet from anyone not in your immediate family. Masks are preferred but not required. Wash hands often, using the sanitizer provided at the stations. Racking Horse Breeders Association of America, 256-353-7225 or www.rackinghorse.com.
Today-July 28
• Imagine Your Story, Lawrence County Public Library online; Children from kindergarten to seventh grade are eligible to register online and earn prizes during the month of July. Registration and reading logs may be completed by visiting https://lawrencecpl.readsquared.com. If you are unable to register online, please sign-up at the library. We are opening the program to Young Adults and Adults this year. Animal Tales will be our featured online presentation on July 28. We are working on lining up people to present or read stories via FaceBook Live throughout the month. Please visit our FaceBook page for details as we progress through the month.
Today-Aug. 31
• ScienceTellers presents “Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress,” 2 p.m.; This virtual event is part of the Decatur Public Library’s Summer Reads program. ScienceTellers provides children and adult experimental science fun through the art of storytelling. See science experiments with Dry Ice, fog, bubbles, flying rockets and more. You can access the event from myDPL.org from 2:00 pm on July 2 until Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.
Friday
• Morgan County EMCD 911 Board Work Session, 8 a.m., Decatur Fire Training Center, 4119 Old Highway 31 S., Decatur. All social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
Friday-Saturday
• Turtle Fun Days, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Cost: Free for members and included with general admission for non-members. Come learn about the turtles you can find in Alabama and across North America. There will be live animal presentations, Q&A sessions with animal care, and science on the spot presentations that are all about turtles.
Saturday
• Decatur Baptist Church will hold a Morgan County Community Prayer rally, 5 p.m., Cotaco Park, behind the courthouse. Masks and social distancing will be required. Steve Cofield, 256-867-5944.
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
• Summer Lunch Program, Moulton First United Methodist Church offering free meals to children at McKelvey Park, 11:30 a.m.-noon, 13550 Court St., Moulton, and at the Splash Pad, 12:10-12:30 p.m., College St., Moulton.
Tuesday
• Virtual Story Times with Mrs. Mary and Mrs. Anna, Decatur Public Library YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/decaturlib. The Story Times are posting at 8 a.m. each Tuesday in July. Once posted, the videos will remain on our YouTube channel until the Summer Reads program ends on July 28. You can earn points on the READsquared platform we are using to host and track our virtual Summer Reads program this year for watching the videos and entering the secret code word in READsquared. www.myDPL.org/SummerReads.
Wednesday
• Getting Started on the Road to Medicare, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; register online, www.narcog.org - News, Meetings and Events, or call 256-355-4515 ext. 236. Presented by NARCOG and the Decatur Social Security Administration.
• Learn Your Risk for Cancer — Information is Power, noon-1 p.m., online. Princess Theatre, Decatur Morgan Women's Healthcare, and HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology along with cancer researcher, Sara Cooper, PhD., and genetic counselor, Veronica Greve, will discuss the latest in cancer research and genetic testing. Can’t make it live? A recording will be shared with registrants afterward. https://www.facebook.com/events/610015749608013
July 17-18
• Pop Up Upscale Vintage Market, Morgan County Celebration Arena, 67 Horse Center Road (off Highway 67 East), Decatur. July 17: Early Buying Event (2-day pass) 10 a.m.–4 p.m. / $10; July 18: General admission 10 a.m.–4 p.m. / $5; To pre-purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vintage-market-days-of-north-alabama-presents-memories-tickets-91313925409?fbclid=IwAR01JTsC8-n-by21zh-rhwHud2y1w8Eko9VDMHyCowAxCqsQMTSrF6rHulw. Admission for children under 12 is free. Cash and credit card are accepted at the gate. Once purchased, each ticket is good for re-entry into the event. Vendors and guests will be required to wear masks or face coverings. Hand sanitizer will be available in several locations for guests. Guests are asked to practice social distancing and keeping a distance of 6 feet from anyone not in your immediate family. Compliance with 50% capacity of the building. https://www.vintagemarketdays.com/market/north-alabama/ or https://www.facebook.com/nalabamavintagemarketdays/.
July 20-24
• Summer Biome Camp 2020, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Min/Max: 6/16 participants; registration deadline: July 15; cost: $199 per child (Ages 4-7), $10 discount with membership; children 4-7 years old will leap into a different biome every day of the week. Lunch and snacks are included. Register and pay for the camp by visiting the Guest Services desk in the museum lobby or contact the Group Sales department at groups@cookmuseum.org or 256-898-6312.
• Summer Engineering Camp 2020, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Min/Max: 6/16 participants; registration deadline: July 15; cost: $199 per child (Ages 8-12), $10 discount with membership; children 8–12 years old will jump into the world of engineering. Lunch and snacks are included. Register and pay for the camp by visiting the Guest Services desk in the museum lobby or contact the Group Sales department at groups@cookmuseum.org or 256-898-6312.
CLASSES
Wednesdays in July
• 4-H Virtual Robotics Camp. Alabama 4-H at Alabama A&M University is hosting a Virtual Robotics Camp July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 from 1-2 p.m. via Zoom. This camp is best suited for ages 10-13. Participants will learn about block coding and will then use block coding to program a virtual robot. To participate in the camp, students will need a laptop or tablet and internet connection. Registration is required. Register online: www.aces.edu/go/VirtualRoboticsCamp. The Zoom link and other information will be provided after registration.
