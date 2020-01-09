The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from The Country Editions Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. Birthday finger food night. Please bring a finger food. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• NAFECO ninth annual Vender Expo, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Ingalls Harbor Pavilion, 802 Wilson St. N.W., Decatur. Free admission.
• LEGO® Challenge Hour, 4 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; Your school-aged kids are invited to let their imagination run wild while building with LEGO® blocks. The meeting will start with deciding the day’s challenge by spinning the LEGO® Challenge Wheel. This free program will meet in the Story Hour Room in the Youth Services department. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
Friday
• Festival of Cranes presents Kathy Mattea, 8 p.m., Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Hailed by The Washington Post as “one of Nashville's finest song interpreters,” Kathy Mattea has enjoyed the kind of success many artists only dream of: two Grammy wins, four CMA Awards, four No. 1 country singles, and five gold albums (plus a platinum collection of her greatest hits).
Saturday
• Beans and Rice Giveaway, 9-11 a.m., Tanner United Methodist Church, 19607 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road. 1-lb. bag of beans and rice to every adult. No questions asked.
• Limestone County NAACP STEPS Book Club for Kids, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Round Island Creek Mission Center, 13829 Lucas Ferry Road, Athens. free motivational Book Club for Kids 3 to 13. Students Taking Excellence Personally = Success (STEPS) motivates students who may not enjoy reading as well as give students who already enjoy reading an opportunity to showcase their enjoyment. Transportation and lunch provided at no cost.
• Festival of Cranes presents Flight of Celebration-IBEX Puppetry, 6 p.m., Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. "Celebration of Flight" is a spectacle designed by Heather Henson, Jim Henson's daughter. Giant dragonflies, cranes, and the spirits of the air will descend to earth when called by drums and noisemakers of the audience. Families will play music, fly kites, and dance along with the creatures that fill our sky as part of the performance.
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
Saturday-Sunday
• Auburn University Southeastern Raptor Center Presentation, Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free event. The Southeastern Raptor Center presents its educational program to teach about birds of prey. You can see the birds up close while learning about habitats, conservation and ecology. Hawks, eagles, falcons and owls will educate and excite audiences of all ages.
Monday
• Women Inspiring Women, 6-8 p.m., Kaleidoscoops, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur. Janet Viers, director, 256-642-6445.
Tuesday
• Story Time presented by Zaxby’s, 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; Join Suzanne Uptain and the Zaxby chicken mascot for story time. There will be a photo opportunity with Big Z, the Zaxby’s mascot, coloring pages and lots of fun for all. This free program will take place in the Youth Services department. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
• Decatur Civitan Club meeting, noon, Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 921 Wimberly Drive, Decatur. Visitors are welcome. 256-476-3639.
Jan. 16
• “I Survived … Book Club,” 4 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; School-aged kids are invited to this book club based on the historical fiction book series I Survived by Lauren Tarshis. This month’s book will be I Survived the Destruction of Pompeii, AD 79. There will be limited copies of the book available at the Youth Services desk while supplies last. The book club will meet in the Story Hour Room of the Youth Services Department. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
Jan. 18
• Decatur Music Club program, 10 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 3809 Spring Ave., S.W., Decatur. Amelia Adams, Soprano, accompanied by Rebecca McLaughlin will be featured. Sherri Rahm, 256-350-4500.
Jan. 25-26
• Repticon, Jaycee Community Building, 2180 Airport Road S.W., Huntsville. Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Jan. 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP and advance tickets may be purchased from our website at https://repticon.com/alabama-2/huntsville/
Feb. 8
• 31st year, the Annual Dog Ball, 5:45 p.m., Von Braun Center South Hall, 700 Monroe St. S.W., Huntsville. Benefiting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS). For additional information including tickets, VID registration, sponsorship opportunities, donations, and silent auction items, visit www.thedogball.org or call GHHS at 256-881-8081.
CLASSES
• Free genealogy classes are held at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on the first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 117. www.myDPL.org/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University-Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
