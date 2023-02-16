The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Saturday
• Music with Joe, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class, 6-7 p.m. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today-Feb. 28
• "Old Town Decatur Portraitures and Beyond: A Most Excellent Heritage" exhibit. The Morgan County Archives, 624 Bank St. N.E., Decatur, will celebrate Black History Month with the Kennedy - Nicholas - Ragland Collection, Tuesday- Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., each week.
Today-April 15
• Free tax return preparation and filing. The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Athens is sponsoring the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (V.I.T.A.) through the Decatur, Athens-Limestone and Ardmore public libraries. Appointments only. No walk-ins. For appointment call RSVP office, 256-232-7207. Taking phone calls for appointments Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. only. Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Athens Limestone Public Library, 603 South Jefferson St. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. during the month of February. March and April: Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Appointments can be made at Ardmore Public Library by calling 931-427-4883. Please go by the library and pickup an interview form before your appointment and complete at home to save time in preparation of your return. Bring: for married filing joint, both spouses must be present; government-issued photo ID for you and spouse (if married) and Social Security Cards and birth dates for all dependents; a copy of last year’s federal and state tax return, if available; all forms W-2 and 1099; forms 1095-A, (ACA Statement); information for other income; information for all deductions (including charitable contributions); proof of checking account information and bank’s routing number; total paid to day care provider and their tax ID number. For additional information please call RSVP office, 256-232-7207.
Saturday
• Beginner Beekeeping Workshop, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Morgan County Extension Office, 3120 Highway 36 W., Hartselle. This class will cover everything you need to know to begin keeping honey bees. Sessions in this introductory class will be taught by experienced beekeepers from the Lawrence County, Alabama, Beekeepers Association. Class size is limited. Class fee $25, lunch included. Registration required by Feb. 15. Allyson, 256-612-6766 or ams0137@aces.edu.
• The Decatur Music Club program, 10 a.m., St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 3310 Danville Road S.W., Decatur. The program will feature Vilyar Weimann and and Company. This is open to the public. Barbara Pettey, 256-355-7382.
• Becoming a Master Gardener, 11 a.m., Somerville Public Library, 192 Broad St., Somerville. Part of the Morgan County Master Gardeners Gardening Series.
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
BINGO
Saturday
• American Legion, Morgan County Post No. 15, 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m., 2607 U.S. 31 S. (across from Such n Such Burgers and Tacos), Decatur. All rules of Morgan County Post 15 Bingo Operation will be adhered to. No outside food or drinks is permitted.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge; door opens at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m., 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur. No outside food or drinks. 256-318-5670.
