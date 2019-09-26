The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, 7-10 p.m., Vietnam Veterans of America, Gary L. Elmore Chapter, 17915 W. Elm St., Athens.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from The Country Editions Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. Birthday Finger Food Night. Please bring a finger food. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today
• Books and Brushes Art Class at DPL, 6 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Chery St. N.E. This free art class will be taught by artist and librarian Heather Whiteside. Participants will use acrylic paint on an 11” x 14” canvas to create a painting with a book theme. Step by step guidance will be provided. The class is limited to a set number of participants, registration is required. To reserve your spot call 256-353-2993 ext. 117. This free class is open to teens 15 and older and adults. www.myDPL.org.
Today-Sept. 28
• 30th annual Eva Frontier Days; Presented by Eva Art Guild; Barbara Frost, 256-796-7023 or Cynthia Weaver, 256-318-6735.
Friday-Saturday
• Drive-by Truckers in concert, 7 p.m., Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. The Drive-by Truckers will also be an upcoming inductee in the Alabama Arts Hall of Fame. The band will be honored the weekend of their Princess Theatre performances with an unveiling of the new Hall of Fame permanent installation at the Alabama Center for the Arts. www.princesstheatre.org or 256-350-1745.
Saturday
• "Blessed & Beautiful" Alopecia Awareness 5k race/1-mile walk, registration, 7 a.m.; race 8:30 a.m.; 1-mile walk, 9:30 a.m.; T.C. Almon Recreation Center, 2900 Point Mallard Circle S.E. #C and the Point Mallard Expo Pavilion, Decatur. Melody Oliver, 256-654-7819 or melliechick89@aol.com; www.facebook.com/events/594347411095269/
• Living Proof Simulcast with Beth Moore; doors open at 8:30 a.m.; the event begins at 9:15 a.m.; Grace Life Church, 1311 19th Ave. S.E., Decatur. A BBQ Lunch box will be included, as well as refreshments during the morning and afternoon. It is anticipated that the event will be over around 4:15 p.m. Tickets $20 at www.itickets.com/events/433708 or the church office Wednesday or Friday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; 256-355-3790.
• Informational Seminar, 10 a.m.-noon, Athens-Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Presented by the Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and The Ready to Work Program. The Ready to Work program provides a career pathway for individuals with limited education and employment experience. Free admission. Ms. Denise Boswell, 256-713-4866 or Ms. James Ella Troupe, 256-53-8003.
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
Saturday-Sunday
• The River Clay Fine Arts Festival, the grounds of Decatur City Hall, 402 Lee St. Sept. 28, N.E. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sept. 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission $5 for a weekend pass. Free for children 12 years old and under (must be accompanied by an adult). www.riverclay.org or Noel King, 256-303-1177. The River Clay Rendezvous, an arts patron preview party, will be held Sept. 27, 5-9 p.m. Rendezvous ticket includes weekend admission to the River Clay Fine Arts Festival. Tickets $50 and may be purchased online at www.riverclay.org or Jennifer Bunnell, Alabama Center for the Arts, 256-260-4299. Limited tickets are available.
Sunday
• Borden Reunion, noon, Sparkman Park, Hartselle. Emma Martin, 256-751-1222.
Tuesday
• Pet costume contest on Social Media!, Presented by Princess Theatre. Post your fur baby in costume, tag yourself and the Princess Theatre, like and follow our page, and post the picture to the Princess Theatre Facebook and Instagram pages to ensure the judges see your pet. Last submission on Oct. 14. Winners announced on Oct. 16.
• Workshop, 6-7:30 p.m., Decatur/Morgan Co. Farmers Market, 211 First Street, Decatur. Hosted by the Morgan County Extension Office and the farmer's market. The workshop is a make and take workshop where participants will start a mushroom log, which will produce Shiitake mushroom. There is a $20 fee. Register with Myra at 256-773-2549.
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
Wednesday
• Decatur Civitans, Wednesday meeting moved to Thursday this week.
Oct. 3
• Decatur Civitans, meeting, 4:30 p.m., Rhodes Ferry Park, The Decatur Civitan Club will prepare a picnic for group home residents to celebrate the Eunice Shriver Memorial event. Visitors who wish to help serve are invited to participate. 256-476-3639.
Oct. 3-5 and 11-12
• "Love, Loss and What I Wore," Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 11-12, 7 p.m.; Oct. 5 and 12, 2 p.m.; Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. Presented by Bank Street Players. Tickets: $15. www. bankstreetplayers.org. Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 256-341-0562 or carnegiearts.org.
Oct. 4
• Salute to Veterans and First Responders, Ogle Stadium, Decatur High football hosts Muscle Shoals. Presented by JRTOC. The goal is to fill up to 200 gift bags with donations to show appreciation to veterans and first responders and present them with the bags at the game. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Crystal Kuntz, president of JROTC Booster Club, 724-761-5422.
Oct. 5
• Annual Massey School Reunion/Massey Community Reunion, 1-5 p.m., Massey Volunteer Fire Department at 386 Evergreen Road, Falkville (located in the Massey Community). The Reunion is open to anyone with an interest in the Massey Community. Light refreshments will be provided. Frances Vest Rowe at franvrowe@aol.com or 256-476-0950 or check the Massey School Reunion/Massey Community Reunion Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/pages/Massey-School-Reunion-Massey-Community-Reunion/162266670467541.
Oct. 11
• Evening dance with The Sophisicated Swingers, 6:30-9 p.m., Decatur-Morgan Senior Center, 221 Memorial Drive S.W., Decatur. This event will include ballroom and line dancing and is open to all ages. Admission is $10 per person and includes light appetizers, coffee and tea. 256-355-7275.
Oct. 12
• Decatur Fall Fest, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Point Mallard Pavilion. Arts and crafts vendors, games for kids, PAWS 52 Rescue Ghouls on Parade Pet Parade & Costume Contest, BVJ Force Don't Fear the Reaper Carolina Reaper Challenge, Zero Gravity Selfie Scavenger Hunt and Reeves Farm/Feeding Families Pumpkin Patch, Pumpkin Carving Contest and Homemade Jams & Jelly Contest.
Oct. 18-20
• Stand Down for Homeless Veterans, 8:30 a.m., Jaycee Building at John Hunt Park, Huntsville. Homeless Veterans are invited to come down and ﬁnd numerous resources to help them with jobs, education, utilities, bill pay, assistance with applying for beneﬁts, etc. This Stand Down will accept any homeless veteran who served in the military who had a discharge other than dishonorable. Identiﬁcation is required. standdownhuntsville.org, SDTHInc@gmail.com, 256-527-9643.
Oct. 25
• Just a Cruise-In fundraiser, 4-8 p.m., American Legion Post 15, 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur. No entry fee. Proceeds going to provide financial support to the Morgan County Veterans Memorial located in Priceville. Sheree’ Brown, 256-654-4718 or Theresa Groves, 256-606-4414.
Oct. 25-27
• J "Beauty and the Beast Jr.," Oct. 25-26, 7 p.m., Oct. 27, 2 p.m.; Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts. Presented by Dream Weavers Children's Theatre. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors. dreamweaversct.com.
EXHIBITS
Today-Oct. 12
• The Carnegie Visual Arts Center presents the exhibit "Beauty Abounds, Seek it Daily, Elmore DeMott," 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur. The exhibit is free and open to the public Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sept. 6, Member’s Reception, 6-7:30 p.m.; Members free and Not Yet Members $5; light appetizers served. Cash bar; Sept. 20, Alzheimer’s Lunch & Learn, noon. Hudson Alpha scientist and Alzheimer’s researcher, Nick Cochran, Ph.D. and photographer, Elmore Demott share about their research and personal journeys to make a difference in the lives of those with Alzheimer’s disease. Limited seating available at the Carnegie. Bring a lunch. Drinks will be provided. Hi Res images available upon request. 256-341-0562.
Saturday-Oct. 26
• 38th annual quilt show, Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. The show has both old and new quilts, hand and machine stitched crafted by local artisans. A "Viewer’s Choice" competition will be held to award first, second and third place ribbons. The voting will be from Saturday until Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. Ribbons will be awarded on Oct. 21. Special awards will go to the top three "Pictorial" quilts, courtesy of the Ridling family in memory of Reta Ridling. The quilts will be on display in the main area of the library. Library hours are Monday–Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Phyllis Roberts, 256-353-2993 ext. 100 or proberts@myDPL.org.
CLASSES
• Free genealogy classes are held at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on the first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 117. www.myDPL.org/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University-Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
