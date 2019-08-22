The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, 7-10 p.m., Vietnam Veterans of America, Gary L. Elmore Chapter, 17915 W. Elm St., Athens.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from Driftwood Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. Birthday Finger Food Night. Please bring a finger food. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Friday
• “DPL Summer Series presents Movie and Panel Discussion about travel for Blacks in the Jim Crow South,” 6 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Free adult program. Licensing issues prevent printing the title of the movie, but it can be found at www.myDPL.org. The panel will consist of Wylheme Ragland, Frances Tate, Ann Edmonds, Curtis Davis and Ed Greene. 256-353-2993 ext. 106.
• Don Curbow's 84th birthday party, doors will open 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 15, across U.S. Highway 31 from Target shopping center, Decatur. Free admission and drinks. Bring your favorite food to share. No alcohol allowed on the property and no smoking inside the building. Band will play from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m., with food at 7:30 p.m.
• Muscle Shoals meets the Stones, 7 p.m., Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E. Featuring The Fiddleworms and various artists. 256-350-1745.
Friday and Sunday
• Bank Street Players announces auditions for the musical "Humbug! A Christmas Carol," Aug. 21 and 23 at 6 p.m.; Aug. 25 at 2 p.m.; If callbacks are necessary, they will be held Aug. 26; basement Fellowship Hall of Central Methodist Church, 616 Jackson St., Decatur. Directed by Larry Fine. Cast Requirements: 16 Men, 10 Women, 8-9 Boys, 4-5 Girls, Londoners. Contact: lrfine22@gmail.com. Show Dates: Dec. 5-7, the Princess Theatre. www.bankstreetplayers.org.
Saturday
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
• Southern Momma Cledus T Judd Comedy Experience, 7:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E. 256-350-1745.
Monday
• Women Inspiring Women, 6-8 p.m., Kaleidoscoops, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur. Janet Viers, director, 256-642-6445.
Tuesday
• Girl Talk Today, Kaleidoscoops, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur. For ages 10 to 18. Janet Viers, director, 256-642-6445.
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
Wednesday
• “DPL Summer Series presents James Longstreet: General Lee’s ‘Old War Horse,’” noon-2 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Presented by Phil Wirey from the Morgan County Historical society. This free adult program will be on General James Longstreet, who was one of the top two Confederate Generals under Robert E. Lee. The talk will discuss his life and times, including his youth spent in Somerville…right here in Morgan County. 256-353-2993 ext. 106.
• Steve Earle and The Dukes, 7 p.m., Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E. 256-350-1745.
Aug. 29
• “DPL Summer Series presents John Dersham and 'My Alabama,'” noon-2 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. In "My Alabama," Master Photographer John Alexander Dersham presents two hundred images revealing the diversity and bounty of our home state. 256-353-2993 ext. 106.
Aug. 29-Sept. 4
• USS LST-325 ship, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Ingalls Harbor, Decatur. See the only World War II Landing Ship Tank still afloat in U.S. waters. Decatur CVB, 256-350-3500.
Sept. 20
• CEOTA (Celebrating Old Town with Art), sneak preview, 2-4 p.m. and reception, 5-8 p.m.; Turner-Surles Center, 702 Sycamore St. N.W., Decatur. Black American and other community renderings. Featured artist F.D. Tate. Free ticket required. CEOTA facebook page, www. oldtowndecatur.com or 256-353-7805 for more information.
Sept. 21
• Duck and Run 5K, 7 a.m., Athens. Supports the projects and programs of Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful. Early registration is $20. Late and race day registration is $25. Registration at the KALB office at 125 East St., Athens, or www.Raceroster.com. For race details or a printable form visit www.KALBCares.com and click on the EVENTS tab. Volunteers are needed. For more information contact KALB, 256-233-8000, or KALBCares@gmail.com.
Sept. 27-28
• Drive-by Truckers in concert, 7 p.m., Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. The Drive-by Truckers will also be an upcoming inductee in the Alabama Arts Hall of Fame. The band will be honored the weekend of their Princess Theatre performances with an unveiling of the new Hall of Fame permanent installation at the Alabama Center for the Arts. www.princesstheatre.org or 256-350-1745.
CLASSES
• Free genealogy classes are held at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on the first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 117. www.myDPL.org/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University-Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
