MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Chinese New Years Party with The Country Editions Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. Please bring a finger food. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Saturday
• Beginner Beekeeping Class, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Moulton Church of Christ, 597 Main St., Moulton. Fee is $25. Presented by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M and Auburn University). Registration is required at 256-974-2464 and must be completed at least four days prior to class. Allyson Shabel, 256-612-6766 or ams0137@aces.edu.
• Prestolite Reunion, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 921 Wimberly Drive S.W., Decatur. All former employees are welcome. Please come and enjoy seeing and talking with friends. Patricia Blackwood, 256-974-5261.
• The Crooked Goat's Pirate Ball 2020, 7-11 p.m., Princess Theatre, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. The presentation of thee Kings & Queens is at 8:30. Come dressed in cocktail finery or Pirate attire. 256-350-1745 or princesstheatre/org for tickets.
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
Saturday-Sunday
• Repticon, Jaycee Community Building, 2180 Airport Road S.W., Huntsville. Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Jan. 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP and advance tickets may be purchased from our website at https://repticon.com/alabama-2/huntsville/
Tuesday
• “The Fight for Woman’s Suffrage in Decatur,” 6 p.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. On January 28, 1895, Susan B. Anthony and Carrie Chapman Catt spoke at the Echols Opera House in Decatur about equal suffrage “and kindred subjects”. The Library invites you to come meet Susan B. Anthony, portrayed by Courtney Blanchette, Mrs. Ellen Hidreth, portrayed by Terri Hildreth, and Mrs. Eva A. Sterrs, portrayed by Peggy Allen Towns. Learn about the women of Decatur who advocated for women’s suffrage and invited the famous activists to speak. This free program will be held in the Community Room. 256-340-5780.
• Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Listen to a story and do a simple craft based on the week’s theme. Help your child get a head start on literacy with Story Time at DPL. These free programs take place in the Story Hour Room of the Youth Services Department. 256-353-2993 ext. 122
• Girl Talk Today, 6-7:30 p.m., Kaleidoscoops, 1819 Sixth Ave. S.E., Decatur. For ages 10 to 18. Janet Viers, director, 256-642-6445.
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
Wednesday
• Book Babies, 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Designed for babies/toddlers up to age 3 and their adult caregivers, this program offers short and sweet stories for little ones to build crucial pre-literacy skills. This free program takes place in the Youth Services Department. 256-353-2993 ext. 122.
Jan. 30-Feb. 1
• Bank Street Players present "The Lion In Winter" by James Goldman; Jan. 30-31, 7 p.m.; Feb. 1, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Recital Hall at Alabama Center for the Arts, 133 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Tickets: $15/$12 for seniors and students, general admission. Carron.Clark@deltacostumes.com or 205-903-4060. www.bankstreetplayers.org.
Feb. 1
• Quilts of Valor National Sew Day, hosted by Decatur Sew America Quilts of Valor Group, at the Aquadome, 1202 Fifth Ave. S.W., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Open to anyone in north Alabama.
• The Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library's Special Used Book Sale, 10 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Athens Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. 256-232-1233.
Feb. 3
• Lawrence County Chamber Annual Banquet & 2019 Citizen of the Year Award Ceremony, 6 p.m., NHC Healthcare Dining Hall, 300 Hospital Lane, Moulton. Originally scheduled for Jan. 27.
Feb. 8
• 31st year, the Annual Dog Ball, 5:45 p.m., Von Braun Center South Hall, 700 Monroe St. S.W., Huntsville. Benefiting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS). For additional information including tickets, VID registration, sponsorship opportunities, donations, and silent auction items, visit www.thedogball.org or call GHHS at 256-881-8081.
Feb. 15
• Intermediate Beekeeping Class, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Moulton Church of Christ, 597 Main St., Moulton. Fee is $25. Presented by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M and Auburn University). Registration is required at 256-974-2464 and must be completed at least four days prior to class. Allyson Shabel, 256-612-6766 or ams0137@aces.edu.
Feb. 27-28
• The Decatur Civic Chorus' Dinner Show, Tickets $25. For reservations call 256-301-9620.
EXHIBITS
• Dr. George Washington Carver exhibition, Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. during regular business hours, Morgan County Archives, 624 Bank St. N.E., Decatur. 256-351-4726.
• Somerville artist Ed Greene exhibition, Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Morgan County Archives, 624 Bank St. N.E., Decatur. The exhibition will include portraits, collages and impressionist examples.
CLASSES
• Free genealogy classes are held at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on the first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 117. www.myDPL.org/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University-Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
