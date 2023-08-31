The deadline to submit items for The Decatur Daily Happenings column is 10 days before the event. Information, however, may be submitted up to six weeks in advance. Email items to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com. Items are not taken by phone.
MUSIC
Today
• Switchfoot: The Beautiful Letdown 20th Anniversary Tour, Von Braun Center's Mars Music Hall, 700 Monroe St., Huntsville.
Friday
• Tom Pallardy & The O*M*G! Band CD release party, 7-11 p.m., Lucy’s BARge, Athens. Pallardy, a resident of Town Creek, will be featured on saxophone, flute, keyboards and lead vocals. Joining Pallardy are Danny Kirsch of Sheffield on the drums and vocals, Joey Flippen of Russellville handling the bass and vocals and Rob Malone of Rogersville who recently joined the band on lead guitar and vocals. Along with your favorite classic R & B, Rock and Soul favorites he’s well-known for, Tom and The O*M*G! Band will be performing selections from his just-released original 14-song CD “Nothin But Mine”. Signed copies will be available for purchase that evening.
Saturday
• Music with Joe, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class, 6-7 p.m.
Sept. 7
• JINJER, VBC Mars Music Hall, 700 Monroe St., Huntsville.
Sep. 10
• Amerifest concert, 5 p.m., Princess Theatre, 122 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Veterans memorial fundraiser with a portion of the proceeds donated to the nonprofit Vets Like Us. Tickets are available only through the Princess Theatre at www.princessthetre.org.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today-Sept. 19
• Decatur Public Library will host its 42nd Annual Quilt Show which will take place from Oct. 2-28. The library is looking for home-made quilts to display that have been crafted by local artisans. The show accepts either old or new quilts, hand-or machine-stitched, limit two per person. You must call to reserve space and make an appointment before dropping off quilt. Contact the Marketing & Outreach office at 256-340-5780 to speak with Rhonda or Stephanie. If we are out of the office, please leave a voice message with name and phone number. Your call will be returned. Size limits and other details can be found at www.myDPL.org/quilts .
Saturday
• Science on the Spot, 12:30 p.m., Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur. Free for members or with general admission. www.cookmuseum.org/calendar/ or 256-351-4505.
Tuesday
• Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Songs, rhymes and movement — and of course, stories — all around a different theme each week. This program is designed for older preschoolers but all are welcome. www.myDPL.org/YS.
Wednesday
• "The Four Rules of Confrontation" Book Launch Brunch and Learn, 7:30-9 a.m., The E-Center, 1629 Fourth Ave. S.E., Decatur. Local authors Dr. Ryan Cate Gibson and Thea Harvey-Barratt will share their personal experiences of overcoming challenges with confrontation. It is free and open to the public, although registration is requested. Attendees will participate in a workshop conducted by the authors. Reserve a spot and learn more about the book at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-four-rules-of-confrontation-book-launch-brunch-and-learntickets-682363516647?aff=oddtdtcreato
• Book Babies, 10:30 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. We do shorter stories, action songs and activities designed to help babies start building the skills they will need to learn to read. This month the theme is “Color Your World,” all about colors. While the program is designed for babies up to age 3, all are welcome, including older siblings. Youth Services webpage at www.myDPL.org/YS.
• The Decatur Civitan Club meeting, noon, Canton House Restaurant, 609 14th St. S.E., Decatur. The international president will be present to speak and to install the upcoming officers. Guests are welcome to attend without a reservation. All are encouraged to arrive by 11:30 in order to get lunch before the meeting opens. The meeting will adjourn at 1 p.m.
Sept. 9
• Homesteading on a Half-Acre, 9 a.m.-noon, No Fences Cowboy Church, 3544 W. Lacon Road, Falkville. Join us for a morning of learning sustainability practices that you can use at home no matter how much property you have. This workshop will have three educational tracks on growing and preserving your own fruits, vegetables and meats. There will also be educational activities for youth ages 5 and up. Register by Sept. 3. Registration fee: $5 per person. 256-773-2549.
• LEGO® Morning, 10 a.m.–noon, Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E. We leave our LEGO® bricks out in the Youth Services room for kids to stop by and create something at their leisure. All are welcome.
Sept. 11
• Hartselle Historical Society Lunch and Learn, noon-1:30 p.m., East Highland Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1030 Main St. E., Hartselle. Program: Rev. Wylheme Ragland, "Stories of African American families in Hartselle."
• Down Memory Lane: Hartselle Historical Society Depot Days Event, 6 p.m., Sparkman Civic Center, 406 Nanceford Road, Hartselle. Program: Show and Tell, "We Done With What We Had," Remembering the Past and How We Lived and Worked. Visit our Booth during Depot Day on Sept. 16, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sept. 13
• Morgan County Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn seminar, noon, the Aquadome, 1202 Fifth Ave. S.W., Decatur. "Good Thymes with Doty and Pam", featuring Doty Henry and Pam Price, is all about herbs and the exciting ways you can use them for everyday and special occasions. The Lunch & Learn seminars are free and open to the public with no reservations. Bring your friends, your lunch if you wish, and enjoy an hour of learning and entertainment.
Sept. 15
• Constitution Day, McCandless Hall of Athens State University. Presented by the John Wade Keys Chapter (JWK) of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). The public is invited to attend starting with a free hot dog lunch at noon in the Sandridge Student Center and provided by Cafe 1818. The speaker for the program which begins at 1 p.m. will be Col. Mark Frederick, Command Chaplain for the Space and Missile Defense Command, Redstone Arsenal. The Tennessee Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will once again present post colors. Music will be provided by the Athens High School Concert Choir and by JWK member Julie Estes on the flute. JWK Regent Pam Porterfield, 205-789-2294.
Sept. 16
• The Decatur Music Club will present pianist Dr. Joseph Fleetwood, 10 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd, 3809 Spring Ave., S.W., Decatur. The program for this morning will be the Grieg, “Holberg Suite” and “Selected Preludes from Op.23” by Rachmaninoff. Dr. Fleetwood has performed throughout Europe in Vienna, Milan, Naples, London, Glasgow, Edinburgh and many other places. Everyone is invited to attend and hear this program. Barbara Pettey, 256-355-7382.
Sept. 23
• Our Coffee with Our Community Forum, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Big Spring Memorial Park, 350 Market St. E., Athens. A free event hosted by The Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. As the 2024 election approaches, the purpose of the forum is to engage, educate, and empower our communities by providing non-partisan information. This information will give voters the ability to connect with the facts to make informed decisions and create change in the political system.
Sept. 24
• Borden reunion, 9 a.m., West Morgan Park Pavillion 3, 74 West Park Road, Hartselle. Bring covered dish. If no one shows up this will be the last time. Donna Baily, 256-778-7847, Linda Borden, 256-351-0501 or Emma Martin, 256-309-8365.
Classes
Mondays and Wednesdays
• Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St., Decatur. Cost is $8. All levels of experience are welcome. Bring your mat and water bottle and arrive a few minutes early and ready to begin promptly at 5:30.
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
• Silver Sneaker classes, 1-1:45 p.m., Athens Limestone Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Classes are open to all. Equipment is provided. Donations accepted. 256-614-3530 or jhunt9155@gmail.com.
Sept. 9, 16, 23
• Introduction to Google Workspace, 1-3 p.m., Decatur Public Library Training Center, 504 Cherry St. N.E. This Free 3-part course will introduce patrons to the main applications of Google Workspace. Part 1 (Sept. 9) will cover Gmail and an overview of Google Workspace. Part 2 (Sept. 16) will look at Google Drive, Docs & Sheets. Part 3 (Sept. 23) will address additional apps. Registration is required for this course and you must attend on Sept. 9 to attend the other sessions. Participants must have a Google account prior to class. Space is limited in this class. To register, call the Public Services Desk, 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 108.
Sept. 30
• Bring Your Own Device Tech Help Session, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Decatur Public Library Training Center, 504 Cherry St. N.E. Need help with your technology? Know someone who does? Bring your own device to this free session and get assistance with your questions and issues. Our Systems Administrator will offer help with laptops, iPads, tablets and phones. Space is limited in this class. To register, call the Public Services Desk, 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 108.
BINGO
Saturday
• American Legion, Morgan County Post No. 15, 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m., 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S. (across from Such n Such Burgers and Tacos), Decatur. All rules of Morgan County Post 15 Bingo Operation will be adhered to. No outside food or drinks is permitted.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge; door opens at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m., 2625 Centron Drive, Decatur. No outside food or drinks. 256-318-5670.
