MUSIC
Today
• Live music, 8-11 p.m., Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
Friday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, Hard Dock Cafe, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Ricky the Dancing DJ, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road; 256-353-4362.
• Karaoke Night, 8 p.m.-midnight, AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free to veterans, members. Kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m. 256-444-2793, 813-381-9752. http://AmVetsAL21.com.
Saturday
• Live music, 9 p.m.-midnight, Josie’s Mediterranean Cafe, 109 Second Ave., Decatur.
• Live music, Hard Dock Café, 3755 U.S. 31 N., Decatur; 256-340-9234.
• Live music, The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St.; 256-355-8318.
• Live music, 67 Roadhouse, 2941 Point Mallard Parkway; 256-584-8025.
• Live music, Mac’s Sports Bar and Steakhouse, 1733 Jefferson St. S.E., Athens; 256-232-6161.
• Barnett Band & Co., 6:30-10 p.m., West Side Village Community Center, Alabama 99, Athens. No drugs or alcohol. Bring finger foods to share. 256-771-0586.
• Live music, Eagles Club, 602 14th St. S.E.
• Live music, 8 p.m.-midnight, VFW Post No. 4190, 2309 Veterans Drive S.E.; 256-351-8929.
• Music from Country Edition Band, 7-10 p.m., Priceville Palace, Thompson Road. Dance class 6-7 p.m. 256-353-4362.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Today-Saturday
• Bank Street Players present "The Lion In Winter" by James Goldman; Jan. 30-31, 7 p.m.; Feb. 1, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Recital Hall at Alabama Center for the Arts, 133 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Tickets: $15/$12 for seniors and students, general admission. Carron.Clark@deltacostumes.com or 205-903-4060. www.bankstreetplayers.org.
Saturday
• Quilts of Valor National Sew Day, hosted by Decatur Sew America Quilts of Valor Group, at the Aquadome, 1202 Fifth Ave. S.W., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Open to anyone in north Alabama.
• The Friends of the Athens-Limestone Public Library's Special Used Book Sale, 10 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Athens Public Library, 603 S. Jefferson St., Athens. 256-232-1233.
• "A Constitutional Speech Contest," 10 a.m., Morgan County Post 15, 2607 U.S. Highway 31 S., Decatur. The American Legion District 12 Dept. of Alabama is holding its High School Oratorical Scholarship Program.The public is invited to attend. Refreshments provided. 708-691-2447.
• AMVETS Game Day Showdown, 6 p.m., AMVETS Post 21, 22769 Black Road, Athens. $5 admission; free for veterans and members. Nonsmoking. Cooked-to-order foods, 6-10 p.m.
• Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Monte Sano Planetarium, Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville; 256-539-0316.
Feb. 1-April 15
• RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) to provide free IRS-certified tax preparation in Decatur, Athens and Ardmore. Decatur, Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; Beginning Feb. 1, the tax volunteers will be in the Training Center, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. that day. Mondays and Wednesdays, 1 p.m.–5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. through April 15. During February only they will be at the library on Thursdays, 1 p.m.–5 p.m. Assistance will be provided on a first come, first served basis. www.myDPL.org. Athens, First Methodist Youth Center, 203 Jefferson Street beginning Feb. 3. February hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.; March-April 15: Monday and Thursday only. Walk-ins only — no appointment. Ardmore, Ardmore Public Library, Wednesday, by appointment, Feb. 5-April 15. Call 931-427-4883 for an appointment.
Monday
• Lawrence County Chamber Annual Banquet & 2019 Citizen of the Year Award Ceremony, 6 p.m., NHC Healthcare Dining Hall, 300 Hospital Lane, Moulton. Originally scheduled for Jan. 27.
Tuesday
• Pilot Club of Decatur, 6-7:30 p.m., Parkway Hospital Pavillion, first floor.
• Decatur Civic Chorus rehearsals, 6:30 p.m., Fort Decatur; 256-301-9620.
Wednesday
• Decatur Civitan Club meeting, noon, Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 921 Wimberly Drive, Decatur. Visitors are welcome. 256-476-3639.
Feb. 8
• 31st year, the Annual Dog Ball, 5:45 p.m., Von Braun Center South Hall, 700 Monroe St. S.W., Huntsville. Benefiting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS). For additional information including tickets, VID registration, sponsorship opportunities, donations, and silent auction items, visit www.thedogball.org or call GHHS at 256-881-8081.
Feb. 15
• Intermediate Beekeeping Class, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Moulton Church of Christ, 597 Main St., Moulton. Fee is $25. Presented by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M and Auburn University). Registration is required at 256-974-2464 and must be completed at least four days prior to class. Allyson Shabel, 256-612-6766 or ams0137@aces.edu.
• Decatur Music Club will present Lisa Wiggins, violinist, and Ron Guthrie, pianist, 10 a.m., The Church of the Good Shepherd, 3809 Spring Ave. S.E., Decatur. This program is open to the public. Barbara Pettey, 256-365-7382.
Feb. 18
• Black History Month Program featuring author Joseph Caver, 2 p.m., Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site, 1616 Chappie James Avenue, Tuskegee.
Feb. 19
• Free Medicare education class, 11 a.m., Decatur Public Library, 504 Cherry St. N.E.; open to anyone. Stephen Korpi, 256-566-1179.
Feb. 27-28
• The Decatur Civic Chorus' Dinner Show, tickets $25. For reservations, call 256-301-9620.
EXHIBITS
• Dr. George Washington Carver exhibition, Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. during regular business hours, Morgan County Archives, 624 Bank St. N.E., Decatur. 256-351-4726.
• Somerville artist Ed Greene exhibition, Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Morgan County Archives, 624 Bank St. N.E., Decatur. The exhibition will include portraits, collages and impressionist examples.
CLASSES
• Free genealogy classes are held at the Athens-Limestone Public Library on the first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on the first and third Wednesday of each month, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Free computer classes for adults at Decatur Public Library. Various topics offered monthly. Call 256-353-2993 ext. 107 or ext. 117. www.myDPL.org/training-center.
• Computers for Seniors, sponsored by Athens State University-Center for Lifelong Learning. Designed especially for senior adults, offered in Athens and Decatur. No experience necessary. Appointments: 256-233-8260.
• Community education program, Calhoun Community College. 256-306-2514; calhoun.edu/communityed.
BINGO
Friday
• Knights of Columbus, 6:30 p.m., 1609 Wolverine Drive S.E. 256-353-4264.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars, 6:30 p.m., 784 Culver Road, Falkville.
Saturday
• Hartselle American Legion No. 52, 6 p.m.
• American Legion Post No. 15 in Decatur, 6 p.m.
Monday
• Decatur Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. http://beforeidie.city
