River Jayce Calhoun
Courtesy photo

River Jayce Calhoun will turn 1 year old today. He is the son of Colter and Skyler Calhoun, of Somerville. Grandparents are Glenn and Cindy Murphree, of Somerville, Brent Calhoun, of Somerville, and Teresa Reeves, of Priceville.

