Parker Reese Crumbley turned 1 year old on Jan. 30. She is the daughter of Joey and Jamese Crumbley, of Trinity. Grandparents are Harry and Connie Knop, of Trinity, Jaretta Kelley and Jason Crumbley, both of Cullman.
