Deonna Grace Foster (right) and Deonne Joy Foster (left) 3rd bday
Buy Now

Deonne Foster, left, and Deonna Foster, right, turn 3 years old today. They are the daughters of Deo Foster Jr. and Tammie Gilbert, of Decatur. Grandparents are the late D.O. Foster Sr. and Bessie Foster and the late Mable Foster (step-grandmother), all of Decatur, and the late William and Shirley Gilbert, of Athens.

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.