Ayden Wade Love turns 3 years old Monday. He is the son of Wade and Beth Love, of Trinity. Grandparents are Anthony and Vicki Winchester, of Trinity, Wade Love Sr., of Cullman, and Carol Love, of Florence.
The Daily publishes free birthday photos of children ages 1-5. Please contact Sirvell Carter at 256-340-2433 or send an email to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com at least one week in advance.
