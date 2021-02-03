Emily Ruth McManus turned 1 year old on Feb. 1. She is the daughter of Adriana McManus and the late Shawn McManus. Grandparents are Steven and Sue Lindley, Tim Sandlin, Steve and Babette O'Shea and the late James McManus.
