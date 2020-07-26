Kylan Torain Jr. will turn 3 years old on Monday. He is the son of Kylan Torain Sr. and La'Deija Jones, both of Decatur. Grandparents are Lamont Jones, of Decatur, Andrea Nicole Jackson, of Anderson, Indiana, Rodrick Buford and Cowanna Torain, both of Decatur.
The Daily publishes free birthday photos of children ages 1-5. Please contact Sirvell Carter at 256-340-2433 or send an email to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com at least one week in advance.
