David Ward Jr. will turn 4 years old Sept. 28. He is the son of David and Mattavia Ward. Grandparents are Robert and Mattie Burks and Sam and Sharon Ward, all of Decatur. Great-grandmother is Dorothy Swopes, of Decatur.
The Daily publishes free birthday photos of children ages 1-5. Please contact Sirvell Carter at 256-340-2433 or send an email to sirvell.carter@decaturdaily.com at least one week in advance.
