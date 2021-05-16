Memphis Shelby Wilkes turns 2 years old today. She is the daughter of Matthew and Stephanie Wilkes, of Decatur. Grandparents are Vonda Grantland, Donnie Wright and Patti Wilkins, all of Decatur, and Ted Wilkes, of Charleston, S.C.
