US-NEWS-MED-ALCOHOL-DEATHS-DMT

Alcohol-related deaths surged at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, new figures show. [DREAMSTIME/TNS]

 Dreamstime/TNS

Deaths caused by alcohol use have been climbing in the United States for nearly 20 years, but rose dramatically at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.