The Morgan County Health Department and the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency will conduct a drive-thru flu clinic Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Point Mallard Park.
In Limestone County, the annual flu shot drive-thru will be Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Athens Sportsplex on U.S. 31.
The flu vaccine is $5 or free with Medicare card.
It is recommended that the following receive the flu vaccine: pregnant women, children over age 6 months, anyone 50 or older, anyone with a chronic disease and health care personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.