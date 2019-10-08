Drive-thru flu
Buy Now

The Morgan County Health Department will hold a drive-thru flu clinic at Point Mallard on Oct. 29. [DECATUR DAILY FILE]

 Crystal Vander Weit/Decatur Daily

The Morgan County Health Department and the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency will conduct a drive-thru flu clinic Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Point Mallard Park.

In Limestone County, the annual flu shot drive-thru will be Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Athens Sportsplex on U.S. 31.

The flu vaccine is $5 or free with Medicare card.

It is recommended that the following receive the flu vaccine: pregnant women, children over age 6 months, anyone 50 or older, anyone with a chronic disease and health care personnel.

cgodbey@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2441. Twitter @DecaturLiving.

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.