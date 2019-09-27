At first, Melody Oliver feared people’s reactions. She had heard the whispered comments and seen the stares. The 30-year-old Decatur resident knew how unusual a young woman with no hair looked.
“My husband shaved my hair. It was very emotional. I immediately put a wrap around my head and went to get a wig so I would not see it. But, as soon as I saw myself in the mirror, it was a relief. The traumatic part was losing the hair and not being able to control it,” said Oliver, who suffers from alopecia.
To raise awareness and help educate the public of the autoimmune disease and support individuals with alopecia, Oliver organized a 5K race and 1-mile walk. The Blessed & Beautiful event on Saturday at Point Mallard Park coincides with alopecia areata awareness month.
“I want this to be an opportunity for people who have alopecia to take off their wigs and take off their ball caps and be comfortable in their own skin,” Oliver said. “I also want to connect with other people who have alopecia and, possibly, start a support group. It’s so good to feel you’re not alone.”
And for more than a year, that is how Oliver felt — alone.
Doctors originally diagnosed Oliver with alopecia in January 2018 after she discovered a quarter-sized hairless spot on the back of her head. She received steroid injections on her scalp, in hopes of preventing the autoimmune disease from spreading, and started taking anti-anxiety medication.
“The most common reason for alopecia is stress. That’s the starting point, but it could be anything. It could happen after you go through an emotional situation or it could be something you eat. And the research is limited because alopecia is labeled as cosmetic because it deals with the hair. So, basically, it’s just a process of elimination,” Oliver said.
In February, after a year of injections and medication, Oliver’s alopecia began to spread from a few small spots to a band around the crown of her head. The disease progressed quickly with Oliver losing all the hair on her body. Officially, this level of the disease, which attacks the hair follicles, is known as alopecia universalis, the rarest and most extreme type of hair loss.
“Every single person is going through something. For people with alopecia, it’s just more apparent,” Oliver said. “Some people do stare, but they are warm about it. The most common comment I get is, ‘You have the best shaped head for it.’ ”
Oliver is currently seeing a specialist at Vanderbilt, signed up for a clinical trial at UAB and attends a support group in Nashville.
“I don’t know anyone in Decatur with alopecia. I hope to meet some so we could start our own support group down here. It was crucial for me when I started attending the support group in Nashville,” Oliver said. “It’s so good to feel that I’m not alone.”
According to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, the disease affects 6.8 million people in the United states.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the foundation’s research efforts. Registration is $25 for the 5K, which starts at 8:30 a.m., and $15 for the 1-mile walk, which begins at 9:30 a.m. Along with the race, the event will include music, refreshments and food trucks.
