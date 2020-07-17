Jeff Rice, an infection preventionist at Decatur Morgan Hospital, has nicknames for several of the common mistakes in wearing masks.
There’s the “Abraham,” as in Abraham Lincoln, for a mask worn under the chin, and the “Visor,” for a mask worn on top of your head.
Then, there’s the mask that’s worn under the nose. “It’s the ‘Kilroy,’ ” Rice said.
With face coverings now required for many situations across Alabama through an order announced Wednesday by Gov. Kay Ivey, Rice and others in the medical field have suggestions for how residents can get the maximum protection.
Rice says the keys to having an effective mask are making sure it covers your nose and mouth and fits securely to your face and either laundering or changing your mask as needed, probably more often than you would consider is needed.
With the summer’s heat and humidity, masks will get soiled and soaked with sweat pretty quickly, according to Beth Burden, also an infection preventionist at Decatur Morgan.
“If masks are soiled or wet, they won’t do their job in filtering,” she said. “You definitely don’t want to wear it saturated with perspiration.”
Ivey's emergency order allows a variety of masks to be used — whether store-bought, homemade or improvised from household items like scarves, bandannas and even T-shirts.
If using cloth face coverings, “you need three masks to be prepared,” Rice said. He recommends that while wearing one mask, you have one in the laundry and a spare.
People may try to stretch the use of a mask, but they’re getting “a false sense of security” by doing that, Rice said.
The statewide order requiring people to wear masks or other facial coverings when in public and in close contact with other people took effect Thursday at 5 p.m. If not extended, it expires July 31 at 5 p.m.
“If we can get everyone to wear a mask for the next two weeks,” Rice believes there will be a significant drop in COVID-19 cases.
“Wearing a mask when you go out in public and keeping separate are still the most common sense ways to keep our community safe,” said Dr. Jodie Dionne-Odom, an assistant professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “We’re all buying time until we have a vaccine and better therapeutics,” and until scientists better understand the spread of COVID-19.
“We have the data now to show that masks have an impact,” Dionne-Odom said in a call with reporters last week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that cloth face coverings should be washed after each use, and can be included in the regular laundry with the warmest appropriate water setting for the cloth. The CDC also says to use the highest heat setting and leave in the dryer until completely dry, or air dry by placing the mask flat and allowing it to completely dry. If possible, place the cloth face covering in direct sunlight.
In getting the most effectiveness from a mask, go for “fit over fashion,” Rice said. “If it’s loose on your face, it’s not a mask, it’s a flag.”
Burden and Rice, both registered nurses, recommend having a mask with multiple layers that still allows you to breathe effectively, but at least two layers.
Some commercial cloth masks have slots on the side where filters can be inserted between the cloth layers, Rice said. The Alabama Department of Public Health also recommends using two or more layers — of 100% cotton material — and the lighter the color, the less heat it will attract.
Rice said people should wash or sanitize their hands before putting on a mask and making adjustments one time, then use hand hygiene again when removing it.
The statewide order in Alabama requires a mask when you are within 6 feet of a person from another household in an indoor space open to the public, a vehicle operated by a transportation service and an outdoor public space where 10 or more people are gathered. Businesses and government offices are required to protect customers by "encouraging use of masks and facial coverings."
The order doesn’t apply to children age 6 and under, to people with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a mask and to people eating or drinking or while seated at a restaurant to eat or drink. People don’t need to wear a mask while obtaining medical or dental procedures that require the removal of a mask, or when they must have their face visible to confirm their identity for security purposes.
