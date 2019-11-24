Standing beneath images of a proposed museum on Decatur’s civil rights history, Frances Tate took listeners on a journey.
“When you are inside the museum, I want you to be able to hear the rumbling of the train pulling into the train depot. I want you to see the trolley car weaving its way through the Old Town community. I want you to smell the wonderful aromas flowing from the Green Frog Café,” the Decatur artist and activist said. “I want you to feel the spirit of the Old Town community.”
That is the vision Tate, the founder of Celebrating Early Old Town with Art, carries for the Scottsboro Boys Museum.
CEOTA, which is focused on preserving and celebrating the history of Old Town, unveiled designs for the museum project during a gala Nov. 14. The group's plan includes renovating a historic home on Sycamore Street Northwest associated with the Scottsboro Boys trial and building a museum featuring Decatur’s role in the civil rights movement.
“In this year of 2019, as Alabamians look back on 200 years as a state, we have a special opportunity for retrospection, which, in turn, can help us chart our course," said city historian and CEOTA member John Allison. "It is incumbent on our generation to show the way to our children. The future is impossible without an understanding of the past.”
CEOTA wants to spotlight what historian Peggy Towns described as “a trial that ranked among the top civil rights cases and one of the most egregious acts of injustice in our nation’s history.”
The trial stemmed from the arrests of nine young black males in Jackson County who were accused of raping two white women in 1931. Indicted less than a week after their arrests, the youth were convicted and eight were sentenced to death. In November 1932, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the conviction due to lack of “adequate assistance of counsel.”
New York attorney Samuel Leibowitz successfully got the retrial of one defendant moved to Decatur. There, he challenged the racial makeup of the jury. The landmark case produced two rulings that influence the judicial system today — prosecutors are barred from selecting jurors based on race, and the legal system is required to ensure defendants have adequate legal representation.
“When you are in the museum, I need you to imagine the horror, the fear and the humiliation of those nine young boys,” Tate said. “I need you to feel the pain, the agony and the sorrow those mothers felt.”
Thom Gossom Jr., the featured speaker at the gala, noted the potential economic impact of the project. According to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, that links Alabama and 13 other states, an estimated 13 million visitors spent $1.62 billion at civil rights museums and sites.
"Alabama tourism spending was at an all-time high in 2017 at $14.3 billion. That's a record 23 million travelers from across the world visiting Alabama. Many came to travel the Civil Rights Trail," Gossom said.
The Scottsboro Boys-CEOTA Muesum project will take place in two phases. Phase 1, which includes renovating and furnishing the existing home, is estimated to cost $300,000. Phase 2, which includes constructing the new building, but not the initial operating and ancillary expenses, is estimated to cost $5 million to $6 million.
“When you leave the museum, I want you to be so motivated and so inspired that you want to go out into the world and do something good for mankind. It doesn’t matter how large or how small, but I want you to want to make a difference and make the world a better place for all mankind,” Tate said.
