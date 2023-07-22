With less than two weeks before students return to school, now is the time for those last-minute trips. Whether traveling two hours to go under the sea at the Chattanooga Aquarium or driving across town to spend the day at Decatur’s Point Mallard Park, here are a variety of educational and entertaining activities and day trips.
Birmingham Zoo
Time from Decatur: 1 hour 30 minutes, 2630 Cahaba Road, Birmingham
From giraffes, elephants and a lion to flamingos, giant tortoises and orangutans, the Birmingham Zoo is home to 550 animals from six continents. Make sure to wear comfortable shoes for walking around the 122-acre site. Also bring a change of clothes, water shoes and a towel for the children if stopping by the zoo’s splash pad.
Don’t Miss: Stop by the lorikeet aviary to get an up-close experience with the colorful birds. While walking through the aviary, the birds might perch on your head or arm.
Admission: $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for ages 65 and older, $14.95 for ages 2-7, free for younger than 2.
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday
Tennessee Aquarium
Time from Decatur: 2 hours, 1 Broad St., Chattanooga
The Tennessee Aquarium’s more than 400,000 gallons of fresh water habitat and 700,000 gallons of saltwater tanks house 12,000 animals. Expect to see everything from penguins, sand tiger sharks and the blue poison dart frog to the giant Pacific octopus, lemurs and turtles.
Don’t Miss: Stop by the interactive sturgeon bend exhibit, which allows people to touch sturgeon, which can live up to 150 years.
Admission $39.95 for adults, $29.95 for ages 5-17, free for ages 4 and younger. Purchase timed-entry tickets in advance at tnaqua.org.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
Time from Decatur: 25 minutes, 1 Tranquility Base, Huntsville
Learn about human space exploration at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville. The center features interactive simulators, a Saturn V Rocket, thousands of rocketry and space artifacts and the INTUITIVE Planetarium. Rides on the G-Force Accelerator and Moon Shot are included in the cost of general admission.
Don’t Miss: While the planetarium shows cost extra, the experiences present an in-depth look at space. Current shows at the planetarium include “James Webb Space Telescope: The Story Unfolds” and “Our Place in Space,” which cost $10 for children and $12 for adults each, and “Summer Skies,” which costs $8 for children and $10 for adults.
Admission: $30 for adults, $20 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger.
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., daily
Point Mallard Park
2901 Point Mallard Circle S.E., Decatur
With the heat index values hovering in the high 90s and triple digits, Decatur’s Point Mallard Park offers a chance to beat the summer heat. Attractions include the wave pool, flume slides, the Sky Pond slide, the Olympic-sized swimming pool, the 1,140-foot Lazy River, the Pro Bowl slide and the children’s area with slides, a tire swing, tubes and more. Make sure to bring sunscreen, sandals or water shoes, and a towel.
Admission: $28 for ages 12-61, $23 for ages 3-11 and 62 and older, and free for ages 2 and younger. Half price admission days are Monday through Thursday, excluding holidays.
Hours: Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and 1-6 p.m., Sunday, through July 30. Open 1-6 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day from Aug. 5-Sept. 4.
Cook Museum
133 Fourth Ave. N.E., Decatur
If it is too hot outside, go indoors to the Cook Museum of Natural Science for a day of exploration. Museum-goers can climb the inside of a tree modeled after the Sipsey Wilderness's Big Tree, explore a cave, build volcanoes at the kinetic sand table and watch 100 fish in a 15,000-gallon aquarium. The museum’s exhibits focus on space, rivers and streams, caves, the arctic and deserts, oceans, forests, insects and rocks and minerals.
Admission: $20 for adults, $17 for ages 65 and older and military, $15 for ages 3-14, free for ages 2 and younger.
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m., Sunday.
Cathedral Caverns
Time from Decatur: 1 hour, 637 Cave Road, Woodville, Alabama.
Covering more than 400 acres, Cathedral Caverns features a stalagmite 45 feet tall and 243 feet around, a frozen waterfall of stone, a stalagmite forest and a stalagmite measuring 27 feet tall and three inches wide. The temperature in the cave is 60 degrees year-round. The site also offers gemstone mining for an extra fee.
Admission: $20 for ages 13 and older, $18 for military, $9 for ages 5-12 and free for ages 4 and younger.
Hours: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., daily. Tours begin hourly from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Other activity ideas: Hiking in the Sipsey Wilderness in Lawrence County or Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge in Decatur, fishing at Wheeler Lake in Morgan County, the Huntsville Botanical Garden, and Noccalula Falls Park, which features a 90-foot waterfall, in Gadsden,
