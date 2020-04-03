There will be no palm fronds waved in jubilation down church aisles, no daily inter-faith community services and no readings of Jesus' final words from the cross to sanctuaries filled with worshippers. With precautions against the coronavirus shuttering church buildings and banning gatherings of more than 10 people, religious leaders are entering what many consider the most important week of the Christian calendar with uncertainty.
The traditions which anchor churches — the waving of the palm fronds, the face-to-face communions and the singing of hymns such as "Old Rugged Cross" and "Were You There" — will take on different forms for Holy Week, which begins Sunday with Palm Sunday and culminates on April 12 with Easter.
"Holy Week is amazing," said Pastor Aaron Kretzschmar at St. Paul's Lutheran. "It shows us so clearly how we are as humans. People praised Jesus on Palm Sunday. He is betrayed on Maundy Thursday. He is crucified on Good Friday. And then there is the great news of Easter that Jesus was victorious and rose from the dead."
To commemorate Holy Week during this time of limited interactions, churches are holding drive-in services, communion to go and virtual worship.
Two weeks ago, The Refuge in Priceville started organizing drive-in services, which allowed the church to offer a collective worship experience while still maintaining social distancing.
"We purchased an FM transmitter so people can come to Priceville Junior High School, dial into 95.7 and listen from the comfort of their cars," said the Rev. Keith Beatty, pastor of The Refuge and Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Decatur.
For Palm Sunday, the church encouraged congregants to create their own palm branches and wave them out of their car windows during the opening song of the 11 a.m. service. The week of services also will include a virtual Maundy Thursday service with communion and a social media message by the Rev. Sandra Locke-Godbey on Good Friday.
The church will deliver communion elements to individuals who are homebound and invite others to use items in their kitchen,
"People can take whatever they want to use, crackers, juice or popcorn, and Keith will bless the elements," said Joanne Griffith, the church's director of discipleship. "It doesn't matter what you use. What matters is you are participating in the Lord's Supper. It's a very sacred and meaningful experience to everybody during this time."
At Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church near Birmingham, the Rev. Sherry Harris, formerly of Decatur, is posting videos on the Stations of the Cross, which depict images of Jesus on the day of his crucifixion. Posting one video a day to social media, the 14-step series will culminate April 11, the Saturday before Easter.
Using social media, the telephone and the radio, Kretzschmar will share the story of Holy Week with listeners. The coronavirus outreach pushed the church, which predominantly held face-to-face worship services, to expand its reach.
"Even with this terrible situation, the Lord is providing opportunities for us to reach out to people. We have started a Facebook Live service at 8:30 on Sunday mornings, a time when people can call in to worship at 9:30 a.m. and we are on the radio at 11 a.m. on 98.5," Kretzschmar said.
Along with the normal Sunday worship times, St. Paul's will hold Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services on the radio at noon and on Facebook at 6:30 p.m.
"We desperately need the message of Holy Week at this time," Kretzschmar said. "The Bible teaching us that God became one of us to die for us and give us life, what comfort that brings. Everything we are experiencing now, the loneliness, the sadness, the suffering, Jesus experienced those same feelings."
Pastor Chris Campbell, of Southside Baptist, said Holy Week should not add any extra significance for Christians in the midst of the coronavirus, but the message of ever-lasting life may reach non-Christians in a more impactful way.
"The coronavirus pandemic ... adds significance to Holy Week for the non-Christian community looking for answers to life's universally agreed upon problem. How does humanity conquer the problem of death that all will face," Campbell said.
While most people avoid the topic of death, Holy Week addresses the issue head-on.
"There's a fear of death. We all fear death. A very key part of Holy Week is Jesus' crucifixion. But do not forget Easter Sunday and Jesus' resurrection. We have life unending because Jesus died for us. Like St. Paul says, 'Death has lost its sting,' " Kretzschmar said.
