With decorations ranging from ornaments collected on vacations to figurines of angels passed down through generations, seven Decatur families will share their homes, lives and special holiday memories during the annual Historic Decatur Christmas Tour.
Organizers expect more than 500 people from across the region to attend the annual event Saturday. Along with the seven homes, the tour features two churches, a pre-Civil War building, railroad depot, cemetery, park and three renovated businesses in Old Decatur, Albany and Old Town.
“For the past three years, I’ve seen how excited people get about the tour and what a great event it is every year. I am so ecstatic to be part of it this year,” said Maryanne Floyd, communications director for Decatur Morgan County Tourism, who will open her Albany home for the tour.
Expect whimsical, elegant, sophisticated, traditional and avant-garde decorations, ranging from wreaths made with live greenery to centerpieces of red roses and white tulips to Christmas trees adorned with peacock feathers and children’s ornaments to fill the spaces.
The tour will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. with carolers at Frazier Park at 4 p.m. The tour headquarters at Westminster Presbyterian will have a holiday market from 2 to 8 p.m., refreshments from 3 to 7 p.m. and music by an Orchestra Sul Ponticello quartet from 5 to 7 p.m.
Get ready for the tour with a sneak peek at the decorations in the homes of Ben and Maryanne Floyd and John and Rebecca Burns. Tickets cost $25. Proceeds will go to the historic districts. Learn more at decaturchristmastour.com.
Henkel-Floyd House
632 Jackson St. S.E.
Maryanne Floyd examined the 9-foot tree adorned with ribbon, red, gold and black ornaments and peacock feathers.
“I like lots of black, but I also love the classic decorations. I guess you would call this traditional with a Gothic element,” she said. “I know it’s not the time period for this house, but it is very much us right now.”
For the past three weeks, Ben and Maryanne Floyd worked to transform the two-story Victorian in Albany into a Christmas wonderland. They added garland to the stairs, decorated three trees and arranged pieces of a Christmas village.
This will mark the Floyd's first Christmas in the Jackson Street home. In the spring, after a year of searching off-and-on for a house in one of Decatur’s historic neighborhoods, the Floyds visited the residence they now call home.
“It has always been a dream of mine to own an historic home, and I think I’ve kind of pulled Ben to the dark side too,” Maryanne Floyd said. “We were just waiting for the right one to pop up.”
Built in 1905 by Dr. Charles Lewis Henkel, a Decatur pharmacist, the 114-year-old structure had sat on the market for 200 days before the Floyds toured the home. In the original pocket doors, double-mantel tiled fireplaces, stain glass windows and intricate woodwork, the couple saw potential.
“At first, I had to convince Maryanne to come and look at it,” Ben Floyd said. “When we walked in there was this wow factor. We knew this could be something really great.”
In April, the Floyds, along with their dog Duke and cat Nala, fulfilled a dream and moved into the historic home.
“I feel like I find something new to love about the home every day. Our favorite spot, by far, is the front porch. We love sitting out there and talking to the neighbors who walk by. Everyone is so very friendly,” Maryanne Floyd said.
Eventually, the Floyds hope to redo the bathrooms and the kitchen cabinets.
“We love the character of the home, and the bones of the house are really good. We just want to put our touch on it without jeopardizing the home’s feel,” Ben Floyd said.
For their first Christmas in the home, the Floyds combined traditional, Gothic and personal elements. On the tree in the front room hang ornaments the couple purchased during their travels to Jamaica, Boston, New York, England, Barcelona and Colorado. In a corner of the parlor, pieces of Christmas village are displayed on a shelving unit built by Ben Floyd.
“The Christmas village is one of my family’s traditions. Some of these pieces are from when I was little, some I recently purchased and some I received from Maryanne’s mother,” Ben Floyd said.
For the home’s exterior, the Floyds opted for swaths of live greenery wrapped around the columns and adorned with ribbons.
“What better time to be on the tour than now, our first Christmas here. Years and years down the road, when we’ve got everything how we want it, we can look back and see how it has changed,” Maryanne Floyd said.
The Burns House
618 Canal St. N.E.
Sprinkled throughout the Old Decatur home, decorations — from the sitting room’s glass cloche that belonged to John Burns’ great-grandmother to the angel figurines that sat in Rebecca Burns’ childhood home — provide a glimpse into the life of the family.
“Many of our pieces have a special meaning to us,” Rebecca Burns said.
The items include a ceramic tree with carolers passed down from Rebecca Burns’ grandmother, the small tree decorated with ornaments made by the Burnses’ 5-year-old twins in the dining room, the table Rebecca Burns ate at as a child in the kitchen and, of course, the cloche, a bell-shaped glass cover.
“The cloche was stored way up high. You had to hold the ladder and carry the cloche down. Everyone was afraid they would be the one to break it. I still have that fear a bit,” John Burns said.
Even the tree in the entryway adorned with new blue, green, red, pink and purple ornaments carries a meaning.
“The kids have been begging for a rainbow tree for years, so we decided to do it this year. They were so excited when they saw it,” Rebecca Burns said.
The Burnses, who moved from Franklin, Tennessee, to Decatur in November 2017 and bought 601 Johnston Street S.E., a 132-year-old commercial building, will celebrate their first Christmas in the Canal Street home this year.
“We weren’t planning on living in one of the city’s historic neighborhoods — not really,” said Rebecca Burns, who grew up on Grant Street. “We have land out in Burningtree and were working on a house plan with an architect. But while we were doing that, I kept looking for houses for sale in Old Decatur and Albany. I just wanted to be sure.”
After touring the Victorian-style home on Valentine’s Day, John and Rebecca Burns made an offer on the house in March and, after remodeling the kitchen, replacing the lighting, installing cabinetry and painting, moved in in June.
“We both really love this neighborhood and the historic homes here,” said John Burns.
Beyond the old houses with the high ceilings and the streets lined with trees, the ability to walk to restaurants, shops and parks appealed to the Burnses. They also loved the history of the area.
“When we came to look at the house, there were no leaves on the trees and we could see the river from the porch. I love being so close to the water and the railroad. There’s something exciting about that for me. There is just so much history here,” Rebecca Burns said.
While most of the neighborhood’s homes date back to the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, the Burnses’ house, which sits a few blocks southeast of the Old State Bank, was built in the late 1980s.
“Termites got to it,” Rebecca Burns said.
In 1984, the original home, which dated back to the 1880s and had been turned into four apartments, was demolished. To keep the history of the building alive, Mark Kirkham, who owned the property, reproduced the home’s original footprint. Special features of the home include the handmade gingerbread molding, the double doors that hung in the Colgate estate and the iron fence salvaged from an estate in Whynot, Mississippi.
“This house just fit us. Our pieces worked very well in the overall plan. We have a church pew Rebecca’s father had in the hallway and a subtle bench that was in her parents’ home in the dining room,” John Burns said.
Along with the sentimental holiday decorations, the Burnses’ home will feature arrangements of red roses and white tulips, live greenery and hanging light fixtures made from the metal slats of wine barrels.
Other tour sites:
• Chrissinger-Montgomery House • 826 Gordon Drive S.E. Built in 1921 by J.I. and Anna Chrissinger, the two-bedroom craftsman bungalow borders Delano Park. Original features include lap-wood siding. Since moving into the home in 2014, current owner Mary Jane Montgomery has repainted the home and rearranged the kitchen. In 1971, the home was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
• The Columns in Decatur • 601 Jackson St. S.E. The colonial revival-style two-story home was built in 1912 by Decatur’s first millionaire, W.R. Spight, owner of Brock & Spight Wholesale Grocers. The home’s history includes serving as a boarding house, music studio, artist residence and church meeting house. When Viljar and Senta Weimann bought the property in 2009, the couple envisioned a space for celebrations. Since purchasing The Columns, the Weimanns have hosted weddings, parties and concerts.
• Roundtree-Sandoval House • 1011 Grant St. S.E. Built in 1930, the three-bedroom bungalow was originally owned by James Warren, a foreman at the Alabama Hosiery Mill on Eleventh Street S.E. In 2018, Hunter Sandoval bought the 1,550-square-foot home and oversaw a kitchen remodel, refinished the floors and renovated the bathrooms.
• Timberlake-Lovelace House • 108 Cherry St. N.E. After serving as the family home for the Timberlakes since being built between 1910 and 1920, the one-story wood-frame home fell into disrepair after Bertha Timberlake moved to Auburn in 1988. The home remained unoccupied until 1998 when Houston Lovelace bought the structure, which required a year of renovations. He repaired the caved-in ceilings, water damage, falling plaster, cracked walls and rotten floors. Now, the 1,250-square-foot home includes an extended kitchen, new floors, rebuilt front porch and outdoor kitchen.
• McEntire-Odom House • 120 Cherry St. N.E. R.P. McEntire bought the land where the Victorian house with Colonial Revival influences now stands for $400. In 1912, he gifted the land and the home to his daughter-in-law, who lived in the home until 1961. The next owners, Louis and Mary Blizzard, added salvaged Victorian fretwork along the porch and eaves. Jim and June Odom bought the home in 2002 and began a restoration project, which doubled the home's size. They raised the roof in the back, converted the attic into three bedrooms and two baths and added a sunroom. Original features include the twin parlors with marble and iron mantels, pine floors and a claw-foot tub.
Candles, wreaths and trees will adorn the • Decatur Historic Cemetery•, 1001 Wilson St. N.W., during the two-night luminary tour on Saturday and Sunday, 3-8 p.m. Founded in 1853, the cemetery includes a yellow fever memorial, a Civil War burial sites chapel, and the graves of Miss Kate Lackner, Steamboat Bill Hudson, Lafayette Garth, who fought in the Civil War with the 11th U.S. Colored Infantry, Carolyn Cortner Smith, Alabama's first licensed female architect, and Judge W.W. Callahan, judge of the Scottsboro Boys Trail.
• The RiverFront Group Building• , 826 Bank St. N.E. The recently renovated property on Bank Street and Church Street will provide visitors a look into the two-story brick building built before 1888. Best known as the Old Owl Drug Store, an ice house, meat market, general merchandise store, music shop and clothing boutique also inhabited the space. In 2017, Brooks Collins and Eric Johnson bought the property and hired The Core Group of Decatur to restore the structure. Original features include the exterior cornice, 8x8 timber supports and heart-pine floors.
Other buildings on the tour are the 151-year-old First Missionary Baptist Church in Old Town, 233 Vine St. N.W.; Westminster Presbyterian Church organized in 1888, 801 Jackson St. N.E.; Frazier Park with a traditional Japanese Tea Garden and southern-style garden, 309 Cherry Street N.E., the Historic Railroad Depot, 701 Railroad St. N.E., the Old State Bank, 925 Bank St. N.E. and Oak & Lee, 205-207 Oak St. N.E.
Other tours
• The Bells of Christmas Holiday Home Tour in Athens today, 1-5 p.m., will feature residences in the Canebrake Club District. Tickets to the Athens-Ladies Civitan Club event cost $20 at the door. Proceeds will support programs for special needs children and adults in Limestone County.
• Alabama Baptist Children’s Home in Decatur will open its doors to visitors today, 2-5 p.m. Festive decorations, holiday food and a live Nativity await visitors to the home, 1404 Sixteenth Ave. S.E. Admission is free.
• Historic homes in Courtland will open their doors to visitors during the Christmas Open House Tour today, 1-4 p.m. Tickets cost $5 and will be available at the McCarley Center starting at 12:45 p.m. Among the seven featured sites are the Campbell-Norwood home, the Courtland Museum, Tiffani’s on the Courtland Square and the Courtland Presbyterian Church.
• The town of Mooresville will hold a Holiday Home Tour on Saturday, 1-4 p.m. The event includes tours of four homes, the 1821 Stagecoach Tavern, the 1840 Post Office and the 1839 Brick Church, where music will be playing. Stop by Peebles Barn for sweets and coffee. Tickets cost $40. For more information, visit mooresvilleal.com or call 256-355-2683.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.