An internist, a volunteer and a past chair of the Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation Board will be honored for their commitment to the community and the hospital during Gala 35.
The Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation announced recipients of the Caddell-Grisham Award as Dr. Scott Matthews, Tom Guyton and Blake McAnally. Named for John A. Caddell and Trudy Grisham, the annual awards recognize individuals who contribute to the betterment of the community.
Matthews, who grew up in Decatur, serves on the hospital’s medical staff leadership team. Guyton, whose grandmother became the first superintendent of nurses at Ladies Benevolent Society Hospital, the forerunner of Decatur Morgan Hospital, and whose father practiced medicine at the hospital, is president of the Decatur Morgan Hospital Auxiliary. McAnally, a civil engineer and owner and president of Pugh Wright McAnally, sits on the foundation’s board.
The foundation will honor Matthews, Guyton and McAnally at Gala 35 on Dec. 13 at Ingalls Harbor.
