When I was growing up, my neighbor had a weeping willow tree with a bench parked close to the trunk. Occasionally we were allowed to play there, and the times we had were magical. The cascading branches brushing the ground created a curtain that separated us from the rest of the world and became doors to hidden realms of our imaginations.
When visiting gardens, formal or otherwise, I love to find those hidden seating areas created by design or happy accident. Creating a secret garden sitting space in your garden isn’t as hard as you think.
First, you need a garden or yard or patio area. Next you need something to sit on that is portable. It can be a chair, a stool, even a bucket as you won’t be sitting on it very long. Now take your seat and put it somewhere you think might work as a sitting space.
You must observe what is going on all around you to determine if the space will work. If you are in the middle of the yard, there will be lots of work to do to make it a secret space. Try a space close to an existing bush or small tree, or near a large tree trunk that hides the space a little.
Look around and see how many windows you can see from that spot; too many and it won’t be a secret spot. Listen for noise; too close to the HVAC system is bad and noisy. Don’t forget to smell; a spot close to the garbage can be stinky on hot summer days. The larger the area you start with, the more spots you will have to check out. If you have a small patio, choices are limited but possibilities are endless.
Once your spot is chosen, the fun begins. You will want plants on at least two sides of your space. If time isn’t a factor, you can plant small evergreen bushes like camellias, boxwoods, arborvitaes, or holly and wait for them to grow big enough to screen your sitting space. If you want a space quicker, consider placing large planters of tall plants strategically around your space. This would work well for a patio.
Patio secret spaces offer the advantage of hanging pots you can fill with ivy, or other cascading plants that will grow down toward your space. Any space can feel more private with plants growing up a trellis like Thunbergia — black-eyed Susan vine, trumpet vine or clematis. Keep in mind how much sun the area gets and plant accordingly.
Choose plants that make you happy to make your space inviting. Think in terms of texture and leaf size. Large leaves like oakleaf hydrangeas conceal more. Smaller leaves like weeping willow tree give an airy feeling. Add a bird bath or bird feeder if you want something to watch. Ferns give a more formal feel, while elephant ears create a tropical look. Avoid plants that require lots of pruning to keep them contained as your secret space shouldn’t stress you but encourage you to stay awhile.
The final choice of a secret sitting space is the seat itself. Decide if you want to share the space or keep it a single seat. A bench is good for short stays, but longer contemplations might require a seat with a back support. A porch swing is a good choice for those with extra room, plus you can use the support posts as a trellis. A large rock works well for a rustic vibe and is low maintenance.
