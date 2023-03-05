How to Help
CASA of North Alabama: CASA of North Alabama will offer training for new volunteer advocates every Monday starting Monday for five weeks. Interested volunteers should fill out an application today at casaofnorthalabama.org. Volunteers are assigned to abused or neglected children in the juvenile court system.
Habitat for Humanity: Volunteer to help build a Habitat for Humanity home in Decatur. Volunteers are needed March 11-July 1. To sign up, visit morganhabitat.org/calendar.
Committee on Church Cooperation: The outreach organization needs size 4, 5 and 6 diapers. Drop off donations at 119 First Ave. N.E., Decatur, Monday-Thursday, 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
Hands Across Decatur: Needs for the nonprofit organization, which serves the unhoused community, include men’s jeans sizes 28-34, men’s tennis shoes sizes 9-14, men’s boxers, women’s briefs, reading glasses, battery-operated fans, sleeping mats, tents, bungee cords, nail clippers, sewing kits, first aid kits, gallon-sized and quart-sized sealable bags, water flavoring, bath towels, washcloths and travel-size toiletries. Drop off at 1027 Fifth Ave. S.E., Decatur.
Clothe Our Kids of North Alabama: The nonprofit organization needs hygiene items to give to children in Morgan County. Items needed are bottles of shampoo, bars or bottles of soap, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste. Drop off items at First Priority, 4511 U.S. 31 S., Decatur, Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon.
Feeding Families of Alabama: The Hartselle-based nonprofit needs instant potatoes, canned dinners, peanut butter, crackers, spaghetti sauce, canned meats, jugs of juice, shelf-stable milk, flour and corn meal. 373 Mount Tabor Road, Hartselle.
Decatur Animal Services: Volunteers are needed to give love to animals by playing with them and cleaning kennels. Applicants 16 and older will be allowed to work with animals after preliminary training. There is also a need for volunteers ages 14 and 15, but they will not have contact with animals. Background checks need to be pre-approved for 18 and older. Applications at DAS, 300A Beltline Road S.W., or call 256-344-4790.
Sav-A-Life Pregnancy Resource Center: The Decatur organization needs formula, specifically Enfamil ProSobee and Gentlease, Similac Soy and Nutrimagen, diapers sizes 4 and 5, shoes sizes newborn to 8, and summer clothing 18 months to 3T. Individuals can also volunteer in the baby closet and in the file room. Submit an application at decaturpregnancy.com/how-to-help. The center, 801 Bradley St. S.W., is open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Donate Blood: Donate blood at the Lifesouth Community Blood Center, 2349 Danville Road S.W., open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday; 9 a.m-3 p.m., Saturday; and 8 a.m.-noon, Sunday. Mobile drives: Sunday, Walgreens on U.S. 31 in Hartselle, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Walmart on U.S. 72 in Athens, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday, Dollar General on Alabama 24 in Moulton, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Thursday, Kroger on U.S. 31 in Hartselle, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday, Brewer High, 59 Eva Road, Somerville, 7:30 a..m-2 p.m.; Saturday, Walmart on U.S. 31 in Hartselle, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Become a Mentor: Shape a child’s life by becoming a mentor with Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama. Volunteers must be at least 18, have a valid driver’s license, proof of automobile insurance and go through an in-person interview and background check. Call 256-353-0157 for more information.
Senior Companions: Open to individuals 55 and older, the Senior Companions program pairs volunteers with seniors in need of assistance. Participants volunteer 15 to 40 hours each week and earn a tax-free stipend. For more information, contact Melissa Tallant with Community Action Partnership of North Alabama at 256-260-3117 or melissa.tallant@capna.org.
HOW TO GET HELP
Energy assistance: Receive financial assistance with utility bills through the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The service is available to income-eligible households in Morgan, Lawrence, Cullman, Winston and Marion counties. capna.org/energy-assistance.
Rent assistance: Receive financial assistance with rent through Emergency Rental Assistance Alabama. The program provides assistance to qualifying applicants facing hardship as a result of COVID-19. eraalabama.com.
Committee on Church Cooperation: The CCC offers free groceries to those in need Monday-Thursday from 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. The CCC's clothing closet is open Wednesdays for anyone needing free seasonally appropriate clothing. 119 First Ave. N.E., Decatur.
Neighborhood Christian Center: The Neighborhood Christian Center distributes food for individuals and families in need every Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-noon. 619 Bank St. N.E., Decatur.
Beans and Rice: Wesley Methodist Church will offer free beans and rice to anyone in need every Friday through March 31. The distribution begins at 1 p.m. and ends at 3 p.m. or when supplies run out. 1211 Westmead St., Decatur.
Mentoring: Connect your child with an adult mentor through Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama. To learn more, call 256-353-0157.
JePau Outreach Ministries: The ministry provides free food, clothes, counseling and prayer to individuals in need every Saturday, 9-11 a.m. at Solomon Temple Church, 2041 U.S. 31 S.
Limestone County Churches Involved: The LCCI, 201 N. Jefferson St., Athens, provides food, utility, housing and transportation assistance to families in Limestone County. Individuals should bring a government-issued ID, proof of income, food stamps letter, disability letter, and the names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers for household members. Food pantry is open 9-11 a.m., Monday-Friday.
Hospice of the Valley: The nonprofit organization's community bereavement center provides support groups to the public for free. hospiceofthevalley.net/community/support-groups.
