HOW TO HELP
United Way Day of Caring: Volunteer for an area nonprofit during United Way of Morgan County’s Day of Caring on Sept. 12. For a list of projects, visit the United Way of Morgan County’s Facebook page.
Meals on Wheels: Drivers are needed to deliver meals and check on seniors in Morgan County and individuals with disabilities and the homebound in Decatur and Hartselle. To volunteer, visit capna.org/volunteer.
Committee on Church Cooperation: The Committee on Church Cooperation in downtown Decatur needs volunteers to help sort food, organize the clothing closet, pack diapers and assist with special events. Call 256-355-8893 for more information.
Dads on Duty/Moms as Mentors: Decatur City Schools is looking for parents and community members to volunteer at middle schools. Options include greeting children 7:45-8:30 a.m., interacting with them at lunch 11:20 a.m.-12:45 p.m., and helping with dismissal, 3:20-4 p.m. Contact bruce.jones@dcs.edu for more information.
Hands Across Decatur: The organization focused on providing for the unhoused community needs men's jeans, sizes 28-34, men's tennis shoes and work boots, sizes 9-14, women's briefs, sizes medium to XL, reading glasses 2.0 and higher, battery operated fans, sleeping mats, tents, bungee cords, cleaning supplies, nail clippers, sewing kits, first aid kits, bath towels, wash cloths, travel-size toiletries, water flavoring, disposable kitchenware, pop-top cans of potted meat, pastas, Vienna sausages and more. Drop off donations to 1027 Fifth Ave. S.E.
Community Free Clinic of Decatur-Morgan County: The free clinic on Jackson Street Southeast needs volunteers to assist patients. Those needed include doctors, dentists, medical students, student interns, lab technicians and clerical volunteers. Individuals are also needed to screen patients, provide reception and provide meals for the 20 volunteers on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Download a volunteer application at clinicdecatur.org/volunteer.
Neighborhood Christian Center: The Neighborhood Christian Center is holding a toy drive in preparation for the Christmas Toy Store. Drop off new or slightly used toys Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon. 619 Bank St. N.E., Decatur.
Feeding Families of Alabama: The Hartselle-based nonprofit needs volunteers to help out on food pantry days, held the second Monday of each month from 7-11 a.m. Volunteers must be 16 and older. Call 256-754-5020 for more information. 373 Mount Tabor Road in Hartselle.
Decatur Animal Services: Volunteers are needed to give love to animals by playing with them and cleaning kennels. Applicants 16 and older will be allowed to work with animals after preliminary training. There is also a need for volunteers ages 14 and 15, but they will not have contact with animals. Background checks need to be pre-approved for 18 and older. Applications at DAS, 300A Beltline Road S.W., or call 256-344-4790.
Sav-A-Life Pregnancy Resource Center: The Decatur organization needs formula, specifically Enfamil ProSobee and Gentlease, Similac Soy and Nutrimagen, diapers sizes 4 and 5, shoes sizes newborn to 8, and summer clothing 18 months to 3T. Individuals can also volunteer in the baby closet and in the file room. Submit an application at decaturpregnancy.com/how-to-help. The center, 801 Bradley St. S.W., is open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Donate Blood: Donate blood at the Lifesouth Community Blood Center, 2349 Danville Road S.W., open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday; 9 a.m-3 p.m., Saturday; and 8 a.m.-noon, Sunday. Mobile drives: Sunday, Bridge Builders Church, 1801 Beltline Road S.W., 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Tuesday, Kroger, Beltline Road, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesday, NHC Healthcare, 300 Hospital St., Moulton, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Thursday-Friday, Athens-Limestone Hospital, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday, East Lawrence High, 55 County Road 370, Trinity, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Become a Mentor: Shape a child’s life by becoming a mentor with Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama. Volunteers must be at least 18, have a valid driver’s license, proof of automobile insurance and go through an in-person interview and background check. Call 256-353-0157 for more information.
Senior Companions: Open to individuals 55 and older, the Senior Companions program pairs volunteers with seniors in need of assistance. Participants volunteer 15 to 40 hours each week and earn a tax-free stipend. For more information, visit capna.org/volunteer.
Quilts of Valor: Help sew quilts for area military veterans with Quilts of Valor. To get involved with the Morgan County group, email Mary Harris at mharrisqov@gmail.com. For information on how to make a quilt, visit qovf.org.
HOW TO GET HELP
Utility assistance: Receive financial assistance with utility bills through the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The service is available to income-eligible households in Morgan, Lawrence, Cullman, Winston and Marion counties. capna.org/energy-assistance.
Committee on Church Cooperation: The CCC offers free groceries to those in need Monday-Thursday from 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. The CCC's clothing closet is open Wednesdays for anyone needing free seasonally appropriate clothing. 119 First Ave. N.E., Decatur.
Neighborhood Christian Center: The Neighborhood Christian Center distributes food for individuals and families in need every Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-noon. 619 Bank St. N.E., Decatur.
Mental Health Medical Assistance: The Mental Health Association in Morgan County offers financial assistance for mental health medications. Call 256-353-1160.
Mentoring: Connect your child with an adult mentor through Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama. To learn more, call 256-353-0157.
JePau Outreach Ministries: The ministry provides free food, clothes, counseling and prayer to individuals in need every Saturday, 9-11 a.m. at Solomon Temple Church, 2041 U.S. 31 S.
Limestone County Churches Involved: The LCCI, 201 N. Jefferson St., Athens, provides food, utility, housing and transportation assistance to families in Limestone County. Individuals should bring a government-issued ID, proof of income, food stamps letter, disability letter, and the names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers for household members. Food pantry is open 9-11 a.m., Monday-Friday.
Beans and Rice: St. John's Episcopal Church will give out bags of beans, rice, vegetables, fruit and laundry pods on Thursday at 11 a.m. at 202 Gordon Drive S.E.
