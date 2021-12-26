Neighborhood Christian Center: The nonprofit organization, which provides items for residents in need, is looking for paper plates, napkins, paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, Clorox wipes, travel hygiene items, underwear for men and women, winter clothes for babies, boys and men and men’s jeans. Drop off donations at 619 Bank St. N.E., Decatur.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.