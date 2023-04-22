HOW TO HELP
Wheelchair Ramp Building: The Volunteer Center of Morgan County needs people to help build wheelchair ramps. To volunteer, call 256-355-8628.
Decatur Morgan Hospital: Volunteers are needed to stock and push a snack cart for the hospital's staff and visitors. To volunteer, call 256-973-2184.
Community Free Clinic of Decatur-Morgan County: The free clinic on Jackson Street Southeast needs professional and non-professional volunteers to assist patients. Those needed include doctors, dentists, medical students, student interns, lab technicians and clerical volunteers. Individuals are also needed to screen patients, provide reception and provide meals for the 20 volunteers on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Download a volunteer application at clinicdecatur.org/volunteer.
Habitat for Humanity: Volunteer to help build a Habitat for Humanity home in Decatur. Volunteers are needed through July 1. To sign up, visit morganhabitat.org/calendar.
Committee on Church Cooperation: The outreach organization needs size 4, 5 and 6 diapers. Drop off donations at 119 First Ave. N.E., Decatur, Monday-Thursday, 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Christian Center: Clothing closet needs include spring and summer clothes and shoes for all ages. Drop off items Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon. 619 Bank St. N.E., Decatur.
Hands Across Decatur: Needs for the nonprofit organization, which serves the homeless community, include coffee, sugar, non-dairy creamer, Styrofoam coffee cups and stirrers, inhalers and men's jeans, size 28-34. Drop off at 1027 Fifth Ave. S.E., Decatur.
Clothe Our Kids of North Alabama: The nonprofit organization needs tennis shoes and hygiene items, including bottles of shampoo, bars or bottles of soap, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, to give to children in Morgan County. Drop off items at First Priority, 4511 U.S. 31 S., Decatur, Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon.
Feeding Families of Alabama: The Hartselle-based nonprofit needs instant potatoes, canned dinners, peanut butter, crackers, spaghetti sauce, canned meats, jugs of juice, shelf-stable milk, flour and corn meal. 373 Mount Tabor Road, Hartselle.
Decatur Animal Services: Volunteers are needed to give love to animals by playing with them and cleaning kennels. Applicants 16 and older will be allowed to work with animals after preliminary training. There is also a need for volunteers ages 14 and 15, but they will not have contact with animals. Background checks need to be pre-approved for 18 and older. Applications at DAS, 300A Beltline Road S.W., or call 256-344-4790.
Sav-A-Life Pregnancy Resource Center: The Decatur organization needs formula, specifically Enfamil ProSobee and Gentlease, Similac Soy and Nutrimagen, diapers sizes 4 and 5, shoes sizes newborn to 8, and summer clothing 18 months to 3T. Individuals can also volunteer in the baby closet and in the file room. Submit an application at decaturpregnancy.com/how-to-help. The center, 801 Bradley St. S.W., is open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Donate Blood: Donate blood at the Lifesouth Community Blood Center, 2349 Danville Road S.W., open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday; 9 a.m-3 p.m., Saturday; and 8 a.m.-noon, Sunday. Mobile drives: Sunday, Walgreens, U.S. 31 in Hartselle, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday, West Morgan High School, 261 Greenway Dr., Trinity, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday, Kroger on the Beltline, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Thursday, Foodland, Alabama 67 in Decatur, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday, Walmart on Spring Avenue S.W., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Become a Mentor: Shape a child’s life by becoming a mentor with Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama. Volunteers must be at least 18, have a valid driver’s license, proof of automobile insurance and go through an in-person interview and background check. Call 256-353-0157 for more information.
Senior Companions: Open to individuals 55 and older, the Senior Companions program pairs volunteers with seniors in need of assistance. Participants volunteer 15 to 40 hours each week and earn a tax-free stipend. For more information, contact Melissa Tallant with Community Action Partnership of North Alabama at 256-260-3117 or melissa.tallant@capna.org.
HOW TO GET HELP
Energy assistance: Receive financial assistance with utility bills through the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The service is available to income-eligible households in Morgan, Lawrence, Cullman, Winston and Marion counties. capna.org/energy-assistance.
Rent assistance: Receive financial assistance with rent through Emergency Rental Assistance Alabama. The program provides assistance to qualifying applicants facing hardship as a result of COVID-19. eraalabama.com.
Committee on Church Cooperation: The CCC offers free groceries to those in need Monday-Thursday from 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. The CCC's clothing closet is open Wednesdays for anyone needing free seasonally appropriate clothing. 119 First Ave. N.E., Decatur.
Neighborhood Christian Center: The Neighborhood Christian Center distributes food for individuals and families in need every Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-noon. 619 Bank St. N.E., Decatur.
Mental Health Medical Assistance: The Mental Health Association in Morgan County offers financial assistance for mental health medications. Call 256-353-1160.
Mentoring: Connect your child with an adult mentor through Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama. To learn more, call 256-353-0157.
JePau Outreach Ministries: The ministry provides free food, clothes, counseling and prayer to individuals in need every Saturday, 9-11 a.m. at Solomon Temple Church, 2041 U.S. 31 S.
Limestone County Churches Involved: The LCCI, 201 N. Jefferson St., Athens, provides food, utility, housing and transportation assistance to families in Limestone County. Individuals should bring a government-issued ID, proof of income, food stamps letter, disability letter, and the names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers for household members. Food pantry is open 9-11 a.m., Monday-Friday.
Camp Hope: Children, ages 5-12, can attend Hospice of the Valley’s Camp Hope on June 6, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., at Point Mallard Park. The camp for children grieving the death of a loved one includes crafts, games and discussion. Sign up to attend the camp at hospiceofthevalley.net/community/camp-hope. Cost is free.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.