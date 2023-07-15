HOW TO HELP
Back-2-School Jam: Decatur Youth Services is collecting items for the Back-2-School Jam, which will take place July 27 at Ingalls Harbor. Needed items include paper, pencils, markers, notebooks and more. Drop off items to 1202 Fifth Ave. S.W., Decatur.
Summer Clothes: The Committee on Church Cooperation is in need of children's summer clothes, sizes 2T to 16 and small and medium in teenage sizes. Also needed are bras and underwear from children's sizes to young adults. Bring donations to the CCC, 119 First Ave. N.E., Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
The CCC also will hold a rummage sale on Friday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit organization.
NCC Lunch: Volunteer to provide lunch for the Neighborhood Christian Center's summer youth program participants. You can prepare a meal or provide lunch from a restaurant. Lunches are needed Monday to Thursday. Email decaturncc1994@gmail.com for more information.
School Supply Drives: Collect school supplies for the United Way of Morgan County’s Stuff the Bus drive, July 22 at Walmart on Spring Avenue S.E. Items needed include safety scissors, No. 2 pencils, ink pens, spiral notebooks, loose-leaf paper, colored pencils, markers, pencil boxes, Lysol wipes, 24-count crayons, watercolor paint sets, glue sticks, three-ring binders, composition notebooks, folders with pockets, large pink erasers, tissue boxes, paper towels, hand sanitizer, thesauruses, dry erase markers, highlighters, rulers, plain copy paper, binder dividers and pocket dictionaries. Donations can also be dropped off at 115 First Ave. N.E. through July 28.
The Community Action Partnership of North Alabama is collecting school supplies for children in foster care. Items needed include backpacks, three-ring binders, pocket folders, one subject notebooks, filler paper, colored pencils, markers, crayons, scissors, erasers and ink pens. Donations will be accepted through Friday. Drop off items, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 1909 Central Parkway S.W.
Dads on Duty/Moms as Mentors: Decatur City Schools is looking for parents and community members to volunteer at middle schools. Options include greeting children 7:45-8:30 a.m., interacting with them at lunch 11:20 a.m.-12:45 p.m., and helping with dismissal, 3:20-4 p.m. Contact bruce.jones@dcs.edu for more information.
Teen Volunteers: Clothe Our Kids of North Alabama welcomes teen volunteers to help sort clothes on Tuesdays and Thursdays in July, 9 a.m.-noon. Volunteers must be 13 and older. 4511 U.S. 31 S. Decatur.
Community Free Clinic of Decatur-Morgan County: The free clinic on Jackson Street Southeast needs volunteers to assist patients. Those needed include doctors, dentists, medical students, student interns, lab technicians and clerical volunteers. Individuals are also needed to screen patients, provide reception and provide meals for the 20 volunteers on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Download a volunteer application at clinicdecatur.org/volunteer.
Habitat for Humanity: Volunteer to help build a Habitat for Humanity home in Decatur. Volunteers are needed through Aug. 12. To sign up, visit morganhabitat.org/calendar.
Neighborhood Christian Center: Clothing closet needs include spring and summer clothes and shoes for all ages. Drop off items Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon. 619 Bank St. N.E., Decatur.
Hands Across Decatur: Needs for the nonprofit organization, which serves the homeless community, include men's tennis shoes or work boots, sizes 9-13, men's jeans and shorts, sizes 28-36, women's shorts, sizes 2-14, and inhalers, lunch meat and water bottles. Drop off at 1027 Fifth Ave. S.E., Decatur.
Feeding Families of Alabama: The Hartselle-based nonprofit needs volunteers to help out on food pantry days, held the second Monday of each month from 7-11 a.m. Volunteers must be 16 and older. Call 256-754-5020 for more information. 373 Mount Tabor Road in Hartselle.
Decatur Animal Services: Volunteers are needed to give love to animals by playing with them and cleaning kennels. Applicants 16 and older will be allowed to work with animals after preliminary training. There is also a need for volunteers ages 14 and 15, but they will not have contact with animals. Background checks need to be pre-approved for 18 and older. Applications at DAS, 300A Beltline Road S.W., or call 256-344-4790.
Sav-A-Life Pregnancy Resource Center: The Decatur organization needs formula, specifically Enfamil ProSobee and Gentlease, Similac Soy and Nutrimagen, diapers sizes 4 and 5, shoes sizes newborn to 8, and summer clothing 18 months to 3T. Individuals can also volunteer in the baby closet and in the file room. Submit an application at decaturpregnancy.com/how-to-help. The center, 801 Bradley St. S.W., is open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Donate Blood: Donate blood at the Lifesouth Community Blood Center, 2349 Danville Road S.W., open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday; 9 a.m-3 p.m., Saturday; and 8 a.m.-noon, Sunday. Mobile drives: Saturday, Lowes on U.S. 31 in Hartselle, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, Walgreens on U.S. 31 in Hartselle, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday, Kroger on the Beltline, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday, Decatur Morgan Hospital, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, Walmart on U.S. 31 in Hartselle, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Become a Mentor: Shape a child’s life by becoming a mentor with Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama. Volunteers must be at least 18, have a valid driver’s license, proof of automobile insurance and go through an in-person interview and background check. Call 256-353-0157 for more information.
Senior Companions: Open to individuals 55 and older, the Senior Companions program pairs volunteers with seniors in need of assistance. Participants volunteer 15 to 40 hours each week and earn a tax-free stipend. For more information, contact Melissa Tallant with Community Action Partnership of North Alabama at 256-260-3117 or melissa.tallant@capna.org.
HOW TO GET HELP
Committee on Church Cooperation: The CCC offers free groceries to those in need Monday-Thursday from 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. The CCC's clothing closet is open Wednesdays for anyone needing free seasonally appropriate clothing. 119 First Ave. N.E., Decatur.
Neighborhood Christian Center: The Neighborhood Christian Center distributes food for individuals and families in need every Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.-noon. 619 Bank St. N.E., Decatur.
Mental Health Medical Assistance: The Mental Health Association in Morgan County offers financial assistance for mental health medications. Call 256-353-1160.
Mentoring: Connect your child with an adult mentor through Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama. To learn more, call 256-353-0157.
JePau Outreach Ministries: The ministry provides free food, clothes, counseling and prayer to individuals in need every Saturday, 9-11 a.m. at Solomon Temple Church, 2041 U.S. 31 S.
Limestone County Churches Involved: The LCCI, 201 N. Jefferson St., Athens, provides food, utility, housing and transportation assistance to families in Limestone County. Individuals should bring a government-issued ID, proof of income, food stamps letter, disability letter, and the names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers for household members. Food pantry is open 9-11 a.m., Monday-Friday.
Trauma Support Group: A trauma support group led by Mental Health Association will take place Thursday, 10-11 a.m., at Hands Across Decatur. Topics include PTSD on Thursday, trauma from abuse on July 27 and coping and healing on Aug. 10.
