Hummingbirds are one of the most fascinating and beloved birds in the world. They are small, brightly colored and incredibly fast.
Hummingbirds are also very important pollinators, and thus play a vital role in the ecosystem. If you're interested in attracting hummingbirds to your yard, there are a few things you can do to create a good hummingbird habitat.
Plant the correct flowers. Hummingbirds are attracted to flowers that are red, orange or pink in color. They also like flowers that have tubular shapes, as these are easier for them to feed from. Some of the best flowers for hummingbirds include salvia, lantana, fuchsia, honeysuckle, trumpet vine, cardinal flower, jewelweed, bee balm, penstemon and butterfly bush.
Provide a water source. Hummingbirds need water to drink and bathe. You can provide a water source for hummingbirds by hanging a birdbath in your yard. The birdbath should be shallow and have no standing water, as this can attract mosquitoes. You should add a small fountain or mister to the birdbath to keep the water moving.
Avoid using pesticides. Hummingbirds are very sensitive to pesticides. If you use pesticides in your yard, it could harm or even kill hummingbirds. Instead, use organic methods to control pests.
Create a safe habitat. Hummingbirds are preyed upon by cats, hawks and other animals. You can help to protect hummingbirds by creating a safe habitat for them in your yard. This means removing any potential predators from your yard, such as cats. You should also place your hummingbird feeders away from windows, as hummingbirds can collide with windows and be injured or killed.
Be patient. It may take some time to attract hummingbirds to your yard. Once you have created a good hummingbird habitat, be patient and wait for them to arrive. When they do arrive, create nectar to feed the hummers. They must have this nectar to survive.
A good formula for hummers is one part sugar to four parts of water. Bring the water to a boil, then remove it from the heat and stir in the sugar until it is dissolved. Let the nectar cool completely before putting some in your feeders. You should change the nectar in your feeders every few days to prevent it from fermenting.
The lifespan of a hummingbird varies depending on the species. Most hummingbirds live for about 12 months, but some species can live for up to 20 years. Hummingbirds are very active birds, and they burn a lot of energy. They need to eat a lot of food to survive. Hummingbirds eat nectar as well as insects and spiders.
There are over 300 species of hummingbirds in the world. They are found in North, South and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. They are also found in parts of Mexico and southern Europe. The most common hummingbird in North America is the ruby-throated hummingbird. Other common hummingbirds in North America include the Anna's hummingbird, the broad-tailed hummingbird and the rufous hummingbird.
Hummingbirds are very important birds. They are pollinators and they help to control insect populations. Hummingbirds are also a joy to watch, and they add beauty to our world.
If you're interested in attracting hummingbirds to your yard, remember the keys to a safe habitat for hummingbirds: provide them with food sources, water sources and a safe place to live. If you would like guidance with respect to plant choices and the creation of a safe environment for hummers, consider contacting the Morgan County Master Gardeners Association via their Facebook page or their website (MorganCountymga.org). Another resource would be your local Alabama Cooperative Extension Service agent.
