HARTSELLE — A Huntsville team took home the title of grand champion at Hartselle’s Cotton Pickin’ BBQ contest on Saturday.
Fat, Drunk and Stupid placed first in the 27-team professional division. Rounding out the top five were the Hot Wachula’s of Florida in second, Contagious Q of Tennessee in third, Bees Knees of Huntsville in fourth and The Specialists of Mountain Brook in fifth. Professional teams competed in the categories of brisket, pork, ribs and chicken.
In the backyard division, which featured 33 teams competing in chicken and ribs, judges named Huntsville’s Tent City as grand champion and Redbones BBQ of Florence as reserve grand champion. PuckDaddy’s Killer Q of Athens placed third.
