According to the National Retail Federation, back to school supplies, such as notebooks, pencils, backpacks and lunchboxes, will cost $117 per student this year. A celebration organized by Decatur Youth Services and the Decatur Housing Authority placed 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies into the hands of elementary, middle and high school students Friday during the 23rd Back to School Jam at Ingalls Harbor. The event included free food, inflatables, performances, and a talent show. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
