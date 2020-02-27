Mardi Gras returned to Decatur on Saturday for the ninth annual Carnegie Carnival, which culminated with parades, music, a half-marathon and art. The event raised more than $253,000 for the Carnegie Visual Arts Center and other local nonprofit organizations. Started as a way to raise funds for the visual arts center, the Carnegie Carnival has transformed into a culturally and economically significant event for the city. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
