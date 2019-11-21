The holiday season got underway in downtown Decatur last Thursday night with the annual Christmas Open House and tree lighting ceremony. Stores extended their hours and served seasonal treats. The cast of Bank Street Players’ "Humbug! A Christmas Carol" sang numbers from the musical, and members of the Decatur Youth Symphony performed by the Christmas tree. Santa Claus made his appearance to the delight of children and adults.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
