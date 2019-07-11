Hosted by the Decatur American team, the Dixie Youth AA Coach-Pitch State Tournament (ages 7-8) started Friday with an opening ceremony at Austin High School. The intense heat didn't stop the players (and their coaches and parents) of the 25 teams participating from leaving everything on the field. The team from Troy won the tournament on Tuesday and will play in the Dixie Youth AA World Series in Ruston, Louisiana.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
