On Saturday, hundreds of volleyball enthusiasts gathered at Swan Creek Park in Athens to play in the County for a Cure Relay for Life Mud Volleyball Tournament. The winning team took home not only the prized “Golden Pig Trophy,” but also prize money. All proceeds from the tournament benefited the American Cancer Society.
Photos by Chris Shimek/Decatur Daily
