The high school sports season begins in Alabama today, but Decatur High and Decatur Middle got a head start on creating a buzz last week. The middle and high school athletic teams were recognized at Ogle Stadium during a Meet the Raiders event. Junior varsity and varsity football teams also held scrimmages.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
