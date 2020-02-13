The Night to Shine prom, celebrating individuals with special needs, provided an unforgettable experience centered on God’s love. Spearheaded by the Tim Tebow Foundation, the event brought 721 churches around the world together on Friday to host approximately 115,000 participants. Guests arrived by limo to walk the red carpet and enjoy karaoke and dancing, with everyone being crowned king and queen at the end. The local event was at Central Baptist Church. Look for the full story and more photos in Sunday's edition.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.