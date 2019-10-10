Fifty-five cyclists endured the heat together Saturday during the local Salvation Army's third annual Red Kettle Ride. The 2019 event featured routes of 28, 62 and 82 miles, as well as a steak cook-off between six competitors after the ride. Proceeds from the ride will go toward general operations for the organization, which services Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties.
Photos by Chris Shimek/Decatur Daily
