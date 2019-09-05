It had been awhile since Austin played a football game at Ogle Stadium, but the Black Bears hadn't forgotten where the end zones are. Austin scored the first seven times it had the ball Friday night and beat Decatur 56-14 for a record fifth win in a row over its crosstown rival. Decatur fired its traditional cannon before the game, but it was Austin’s offense that unleashed a barrage of touchdowns. More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
