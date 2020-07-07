The push-in ceremony for a new fire engine dates back to the days before motorized fire equipment. A horse-drawn steam engine required the firefighters to push the apparatus back into the firehouse after a call. Last week, Decatur Fire and Rescue's newest fire truck, named "Rough Riders" after the legendary football players, was pushed into Station 4 by surviving members of the semiprofessional team.
In the community: Rough Riders engine
Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
