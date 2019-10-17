Area students displayed their skills designing, building and operating a robot Saturday at Calhoun Community College's Kelley Gymnasium during the Tennessee Valley Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology competition. The 2019 theme focused on utilizing robotics in a scenario where utility linemen needed help restoring electricity to a failed power grid.
Photos by Chris Shimek/Decatur Daily
